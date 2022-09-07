Take Action with Justin's for Hunger Action Month

Company partners with Conscious Alliance for $15,000 match donation effort

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin's, Inc., a category leader known for crafting real food products that contribute to the world in a positive and meaningful way, today announced its continued support of one of its long-term partners, Conscious Alliance with a $15,000 dollar for dollar maximum match donation during Hunger Action Month in September. Justin's extends its commitment to combatting America's hunger with an integrated Feed Good campaign with Conscious Alliance - an organization Justin's has supported for nearly 15 years - that includes a digital invitation on the Conscious Alliance Take Action site to join Justin's in providing financial support of Conscious Alliance. Justin's dollar for dollar match is one of three simple actions fans can take to enter the Feed Good giveaway with one lucky winner receiving a year's supply of JUSTIN'S® products. The hope is that Justin's and Conscious Alliance's collaborative actions will raise consumer awareness of the importance of organizations like Conscious Alliance and share how simple actions - like making a small monetary donation that will go further by being doubled with a Justin's match up to $15,000 for a potential total donation of $30,000 - create a meaningful difference.

"In a healthy and resilient food system, everyone should have access to nutritious food every single day, yet one in six children in the U.S. does not have reliable access to food1," said Penny Andino, vice president of marketing at Justin's. "At Justin's, we want to do our part to help those struggling with food insecurity, and we're proud of the long-standing relationship we have with Conscious Alliance - who works to fight hunger and feed those in need daily. The $15,000 match donation allows us all, collectively, to help make a difference."

Communities nationwide need our help more than ever

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food security means having access at all times by all people within a household to enough food for an active, healthy life. USDA reported that a lack of food security, or food insecurity, affected nearly 11% percent of all U.S. households in 2020, unchanged from 2019. Households with children, however, experienced statistically significant increases in food insecurity during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, even as overall food insecurity stayed the same. In 2020, nearly 15% of households with children were food-insecure, up from 13.6% in 2019.2

"Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to kiddos and families in underserved communities nationwide. Our alliance of artists, musicians, fans and food brands like Justin's, use their time, talents, resources, and passion to make that happen," said Justin Levy, executive director at Conscious Alliance. "Our partnership with Justin's significantly amplifies the critical need for food, especially now as families face rising food prices. Justin's $15,000 matching donation will further allow Conscious Alliance's efforts to feed families across the country. We welcome fans everywhere to join our ALLIANCE and make change collectively."

This collaboration with Conscious Alliance is among Justin's ongoing corporate social responsibility efforts, which, in addition to hunger relief, include sustainable packaging and ingredients, and pollinator conservation. Together, the goal of these initiatives is to make the world a more resilient, well-fed place. During 2021, Justin's donated more than $15,000 and more than 4,100 meals to organizations that feed hungry kids and families in the U.S. through partnerships with Conscious Alliance and Frontline Impact Project. Justin's corporate responsibility efforts are captured in the company's newly-released 2021 Justin's Corporate Social Responsibility Report .

About Justin's

Established in 2004 in the home kitchen of health enthusiast Justin Gold, Justin's supports an on-the-go lifestyle with an extensive line of naturally delicious, high-quality nut butter, USDA-certified organic nut butter cups, and plant-based snacks. Justin's is known for delivering delicious taste, a 'one-of-a-kind' grind texture and convenient nutrition. For more information about how Justin's is building a collective that's nuts about making the world a more resilient, well-fed place, visit Justins.com , Facebook.com/JustinsNutButter , Instagram.com/Justins , TikTok.com/justinsbrand , and Pinterest.com/Justins

About Conscious Alliance

Founded in 2002 and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Conscious Alliance is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Colorado that brings healthy food to kids and families in their time of need. Their work empowers young people to get involved by mixing passion for music with opportunities to make a positive impact. Through 'Art That Feeds' Food Drives at concerts, and large-scale donations from food brands, Conscious Alliance brings healthy food to communities across the United States. What began as a grassroots food drive at a local show has grown into a national movement — providing more than 9 million meals, to date. To learn more about and donate to Conscious Alliance, visit https://consciousalliance.org and follow @ConsciousAlliance on Instagram.

1 Source: https://consciousalliance.org/pages/about-us

2 Source: USDA

