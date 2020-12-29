Take (Extra) Charge of 2021: Dunkin's New Extra Charged Coffee Delivers 20% More Caffeine

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading into January, people could use a little extra of a lot of things, including extra encouragement, extra energy, and extra excitement. Leave it to Dunkin' to take charge, brewing the extra boost everyone needs to tackle 2021 and get things done in the New Year. Dunkin' today announced the addition of Extra Charged Coffee to its menu, packing 20% more caffeine than Dunkin's classic Hot and Iced Coffee, while delivering the same great taste. Dunkin's coffee innovation doesn't stop there, as the brand is serving up the most robust lineup of coffee options in its history with the introduction of two bold and exciting new hot coffees, Dunkin' Midnight and Explorer Batch, to kick off the year.

Available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning December 30, Extra Charged Coffee, served hot or iced, features green coffee extract that gives coffee drinkers an extra boost with 20% more caffeine. For an extra incentive to try the brand's buzziest new beverage, Dunkin' will be offering Medium Extra Charged Coffee for $2 through January 26*.

"Since opening our doors more than 70 years ago, Dunkin' has served a superior cup of coffee. Now, for the first time in our history, we're offering the boldest and most diverse assortment of blends and customization options to fuel a new era of coffee at Dunkin'," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin'. "From the darkest roast in our portfolio to the most caffeinated hot and iced coffee varieties, we are more committed than ever to keeping Americans running on Dunkin' in 2021."

Bold New Choices Brewing at Dunkin'

For guests resolved to try bold new things in the New Year, Dunkin' has brewed up two new hot coffee options, both available beginning December 30.

Dunkin' Midnight: New Dunkin' Midnight is the brand's darkest roast ever, featuring a rich, smooth, full-bodied flavor, rounded out with notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish. Dunkin' Midnight joins the brand's core menu of coffee offerings alongside the beloved Original Blend and Dunkin' Decaf.



Explorer Batch: The first coffee blend to be introduced as part of Dunkin's new Limited Batch Series, Explorer Batch is a medium roast featuring dark berry notes, rounded out with a smoky finish. To craft its unique Explorer Batch, Dunkin' sourced beans from four highly regarded coffee regions, including Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, and Sumatra. Explorer Batch will be available for a limited time, with new Limited Batch Series coffees to be introduced throughout the year.

A Little Something Extra for Coffee Drinkers

In a new year filled with new brews, coffee lovers can find the perfect Dunkin' drink to match their mood, and perhaps, a little something extra. From December 30 through January 31, the My Dunkin' Mood Quiz will ask questions that help gauge guests' vibes, and then recommend one of the brand's coffee beverages that can best fuel them through the day. Everyone who participates can enter to win one of five amazing prizes, including Dunkin' coffee for a year, $5,000 in cash, and more**.

Dunkin' will continue to surprise fans with a little something extra throughout the month of January, so they should stay tuned for updates on the Dunkin' App and the brand's social channels.

Donut Fun to Start '21

To bring a little sweetness to help ring in the New Year, Dunkin' has a fun new donut to pair with its new coffee options. The new Dunkfetti Donut features a cake donut ring with special celebration confetti sprinkles baked within, and topped with a sweet glaze. For more information about this new limited time donut and other snacks being served at Dunkin' in January, including a Gluten-Free Fudge Brownie and Croissant Stuffers, please see here.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*Flavors, dairy alternatives and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.) 18 years and older. Ends 2/1/21. To play and for Official Rules, including odds, and prize descriptions visit www.mydunkinmood.com. Void where prohibited.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Cronin

Dunkin'

[email protected]

781-737-5200

SOURCE Dunkin'

Related Links

http://www.DunkinDonuts.com

