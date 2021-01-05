Take Flight Announces SportsFit Online Sessions to Get Kids Safely Engaged in Physical Activity and Mindfulness

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Flight, a youth development organization focused on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children, has announced the continuation of its SportsFit Online program with two more sessions, taking place from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 and Thursday, March 25, 2021. The free program is designed to get kids ages 9-12 engaged in fun physical activities and mindfulness as the COVID-19 pandemic persists and continues to limit their participation in sports and social engagements.

"SportsFit Online is all about getting kids up, moving and thinking so they can be the best versions of themselves during these tough times," said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. "Through a combination of physical activity and mindfulness, our instructors will wake up their bodies, engage their minds and make them feel productive and energized again."

Taking place via Zoom, the 45-60-minute sessions feature exciting physical activities, yoga, dance and mindfulness exercises – each designed to stimulate their mind, body and soul during these unprecedented times. While some outdoor time has been possible throughout the pandemic, kids across the country have been severely limited in physical activity while quarantined with family.

"I give tremendous credit to parents who have been able to come up with engaging physical activities for their children with so much time indoors," said Williams. "It's critical to their development, especially since our youth are living well outside their normal routines and lacking opportunities to burn off energy. We're proud to support parents by offering SportsFit Online as a new and exciting way to get their kids moving and thinking."

Take Flight was launched in 2009 as a mission-driven youth organization for the Washington D.C. area, with the goal of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness. The organization has grown over the past 10+ years to become the region's most trusted resource for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children. The group is excited to expand into California in 2021, bringing its mission and services to youth throughout the The Golden State.

All SportsFit Online instructors have completed federally-accredited background checks. Additional information about the program is available online at https://takeflightinc.org/programs/sportsfit-online, or by emailing [email protected].

