Take Flight Partners With Under Armour To Bring Flag Football To Montgomery County Youth

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Flight, a youth development organization focused on the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children, has proudly partnered with Under Armour to bring Under the Lights flag football to the youth of Montgomery County. The league is geared towards boys and girls of all skill levels in grades K-8, and will run from April 22, 2022 through June.

Montgomery County Under the Lights UA Under the Lights Flag Football

"We're thrilled to bring flag football to Montgomery County to inspire, educate and empower our local youth," said Take Flight Founder Paul Williams. "In partnership with Under Armour, Take Flight will work to build both skills and confidence in program participants. Our goal is to bring our community together through sports, and we're excited to partner with such an amazing brand to make a positive impact."

The Under the Lights flag football program will offer a competitive, confidence-building, non-contact football experience for the youth of Montgomery County, in line with Take Flight's mission of promoting healthy lifestyles for future success. In addition to skill development, the flag football program will focus on teaching respect, unity and teamwork.

Participants will each receive an Under Armour game shirt and shorts, and will play in seven games plus playoffs or consolation games. The format will be 6 vs. 6 on 25-30-yard wide x 50-yard long fields. Teams will include 9-10 players to ensure adequate playing time for every participant, and requires no tryouts. Practices will be held an hour prior to games, which will take place Friday nights at Gaithersburg Middle School, located at 2 Teachers Way.

Take Flight was launched in 2009 as a mission-driven youth organization for the Washington D.C. area, with the goal of instilling healthy habits for lifelong success and happiness. The organization has grown over the past 12 years to become the region's most trusted resource for the physical, mental and emotional well-being of children. In addition to programs focused on physical fitness, Take Flight offers financial literacy programs and personalized mentoring to foster the holistic development of children and their families.

To enroll in the flag football league, visit https://www.uaflag.com/page/show/6798480-montgomery-county-2022-spring-season. The program will take a short break before resuming again in Fall 2022. Additional information about Take Flight is available online at https://www.takeflightinc.org, or by emailing [email protected].

Press Contact:

Paul Williams, Founder

Take Flight

(240) 839-1848

[email protected]

SOURCE Take Flight Inc.