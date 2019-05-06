Take Mom to the movies with Regal's Mother's Day BOGO offer

"We are excited to show our appreciation for movie-loving Moms on this special holiday," said Tim Campbell, Regal's vice president of corporate box office. "Regal strives to offer incredible entertainment options the whole family can enjoy, so we look forward to bringing families together as they celebrate Mom."

Beginning today, Monday, May 6, guests can purchase e-cards online at https://regmovi.es/mom19. For every $50 in eCards purchased, guests will receive a $10 concessions eCard, while supplies last, redeemable for movie treats at all participating Regal theatres. Regal eCards have no expiration date, and concessions promo eCards are valid from May 6 to June 6, 2019.

Moviegoers can stay up-to-date with Regal and theatre happenings through the Regal Facebook page and Regal mobile app. The app also allows movie fans to program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices. Through the Regal Crown Club, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Free program membership is on the Regal mobile app and at www.myregal.com.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,234 screens in 552 theatres in 42 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan as of April 30, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

Media Contact:

Richard M. Grover

(865) 925-9539

SOURCE Regal

Related Links

http://www.REGmovies.com

