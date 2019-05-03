Take Music and Podcasts Everywhere You Go

Learn about the many ways you can access music and podcasts while on the go with these tips that can make it easy to bring your audio library with you from the family room, to the car, to the gym and virtually anywhere else life takes you:

At Home

Smart technology isn't just for improving security or managing your home's energy use. An increasing number of smart devices designed for the home make it easy to listen to your favorite music and podcasts in every room.

Smart speakers are a must for any music-lover's home with a wide range of devices that come in all shapes and sizes. Whether it's listening to motown while you cook, turning up the jazz while you entertain or queuing up your favorite podcasts as you wind down for the night, smart speakers are equipped to stream all types of audio across your home. There are other sources for accessing your music, too. Smart TVs have become true information and entertainment hubs; going far beyond the music channels many cable and satellite providers offer, you can now access an array of apps, including streaming music, on many smart TV models. Another option: game consoles that integrate apps and features beyond their basic gaming function, such as streaming music for the best gaming soundtrack experience.

Also keep in mind that smart home hub capabilities often extend beyond simple device management, such as allowing you to use voice commands to play music and podcasts from streaming services.

In the Car

For most newer vehicle models, standard audio systems offer a wealth of handy music features like favorites lists, Bluetooth integration with your smartphone and access to various apps. Voice-activated controls even let you adjust volume and switch tracks while keeping your eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. Just say the word to turn up the volume on premade playlists such as "70s Road Trip" and podcasts like "The Joe Budden Podcast" with a streaming service like Spotify.

It's no secret that there are dozens, if not hundreds, of apps designed to make driving easier and more enjoyable. You're probably familiar with apps that provide directions or help you locate the cheapest gas nearby, but don't overlook entertainment apps that can add a little fun to all that function.

If music apps like Spotify aren't already integrated into your car's audio system, you can access them through your smartphone then connect via an auxiliary cord or through Bluetooth with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which have in-car display options that make streaming audio simple and stress-free.

On the Run

One of the fastest growing tech segments is wearable technology, which spans everything from smartwatches to electronic devices integrated into clothing or shoes. Fitness enthusiasts may find that in addition to offering health and fitness functions, many of these devices are also able to stream music. Some wearables come with music apps pre-installed, but many also offer options to add your own custom app selections after purchase.

Streaming music directly from your smartphone's built-in speaker is almost always an option as well, even without any other device. When you want or need to keep your music to yourself, wireless headphones are an increasingly affordable, hassle-free option. Simply pair the headphones with your smartphone for a private music experience even when you're in a crowded place.

Explore more options to take your music everywhere you go at Spotify-Everywhere.com.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

