Take Note: UAG Launches New Cases For The Samsung Galaxy Note 9

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designers of rugged, lightweight mobile accessories, announced the launch of three new cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

With its new state-of-the-art camera, the Galaxy Note 9 is sure to be a hit with photography enthusiasts. UAG carefully engineered the Plyo, Plasma, and Monarch Series to endure any environment, allowing Note 9 customers to go further to capture that special shot.

Each case boasts a featherlight design while providing unparalleled protection to the Note 9's unique curved display. Each case is specifically engineered to complement and protect the Galaxy Note 9's unique features such as the fragile AMOLED display, connected pen, and duel setup camera.

"There's a lot of anticipation around the new Galaxy Note 9, and a device of that price deserves the best possible protection," said UAG's Senior Marketing Manager, Michael McVerry. "We're proud to be launching the three new cases - all appealing to different styles and needs - and all giving Galaxy Note 9 users the comfort that their device is safe."

No matter the journey or destination, UAG's latest cases will give Note 9 users the confidence to take their device further. Watch Instagram Photographer @ItsBigBen explore Canada's backcountry with UAG's Monarch Series for the Note 9.

Monarch Series $59.95



Available in Black and Crimson

Handcrafted, feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection

Top grain leather and alloy metal hardware

Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip

Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

10-Year Limited Warranty

Plyo Series - $39.95



Available in Ice and Crimson

Armor shell & impact resistant soft core

Air-soft corners for cushioning impact

Feather-light composite construction

Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports

Protective screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

Plasma Series - $39.95



Available in Ice and Ash

Feather-light composite construction

Armor shell and impact resistant soft core

Oversized tactile buttons and non-slip ruggedized grip

Easy access to touchscreen and ports

Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround

Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging

Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)

About Urban Armor Gear:



Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.



Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

