Take Note: UAG Launches New Cases For The Samsung Galaxy Note 9
UAG Gives Note 9 Photographers the courage to take their device further with Military-Spec Protection.
13:48 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designers of rugged, lightweight mobile accessories, announced the launch of three new cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.
With its new state-of-the-art camera, the Galaxy Note 9 is sure to be a hit with photography enthusiasts. UAG carefully engineered the Plyo, Plasma, and Monarch Series to endure any environment, allowing Note 9 customers to go further to capture that special shot.
Each case boasts a featherlight design while providing unparalleled protection to the Note 9's unique curved display. Each case is specifically engineered to complement and protect the Galaxy Note 9's unique features such as the fragile AMOLED display, connected pen, and duel setup camera.
"There's a lot of anticipation around the new Galaxy Note 9, and a device of that price deserves the best possible protection," said UAG's Senior Marketing Manager, Michael McVerry. "We're proud to be launching the three new cases - all appealing to different styles and needs - and all giving Galaxy Note 9 users the comfort that their device is safe."
No matter the journey or destination, UAG's latest cases will give Note 9 users the confidence to take their device further. Watch Instagram Photographer @ItsBigBen explore Canada's backcountry with UAG's Monarch Series for the Note 9.
Monarch Series $59.95
Available in Black and Crimson
- Handcrafted, feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection
- Top grain leather and alloy metal hardware
- Soft impact-resistant core & honeycomb traction grip
- Oversized tactile buttons & protective screen surround
- Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging
- Meets 2X Military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
- 10-Year Limited Warranty
Plyo Series - $39.95
Available in Ice and Crimson
- Armor shell & impact resistant soft core
- Air-soft corners for cushioning impact
- Feather-light composite construction
- Oversized tactile buttons & easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Protective screen surround
- Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
Plasma Series - $39.95
Available in Ice and Ash
- Feather-light composite construction
- Armor shell and impact resistant soft core
- Oversized tactile buttons and non-slip ruggedized grip
- Easy access to touchscreen and ports
- Scratch resistant skid pads and screen surround
- Compatible with Samsung Pay and Samsung Fast Wireless Charging
- Meets military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516.6)
About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.
Media Contact:
Derrick Stembridge
ECHOS Communications
Phone 919-518-6808
SOURCE Urban Armor Gear