Take-Out Fried Chicken Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with McDonald Corp. & Raising Canes Restaurants LLC | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growth of global multinational fast-food chains, and growing doorstep delivery will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, consumer awareness regarding health risks associated with fast-food consumption will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The take-out fried chicken market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Bojangles Restaurants Inc., Cajun Operating Co., Chick-fil-A Inc., GENESIS BBQ, Guss Fried Chicken, McDonald Corp., and Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc., etc.

Few Companies with key offerings

McDonald Corp. - The company offers take-out fried chicken such as Crispy Chicken Sandwiches.

The company take-out fried chicken such as Spicy Chicken Sandwich Combo.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the take-out fried chicken market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline & online.

the market is classified as offline & online. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the take-out fried chicken market size and actionable market insights on each segment.



Take Out Fried Chicken Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.64 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bojangles Restaurants Inc., Cajun Operating Co., Chick-fil-A Inc., GENESIS BBQ, Guss Fried Chicken, McDonald Corp., Raising Canes Restaurants LLC, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Wingstop Inc., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bojangles Restaurants Inc.

Cajun Operating Co.

Chick-fil-A Inc.

GENESIS BBQ

Guss Fried Chicken

McDonald Corp.

Raising Canes Restaurants LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Wingstop Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

