Take the guesswork out of skincare. Get a 30 minute virtual consult with an esthetician and professional regimen.. all with a click of a button

RIDGELAND, Miss., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The worlds first skincare expert platform is here. With fully functioning platform launching Oct. 20, A Mississippi based company, The Skin Consult, Inc has recently launched their beta phase. The Skin consult platform is a one of its kind secure digital health platform where technology empowers skin care experts to provide high-quality, affordable skin care consultation when and where you need it. A space where everyone is empowered to finally transform their skin with evidence based knowledge and confidence.

So how does this work? You take a personal skincare survey to determine your skin type, pick a day and time convenient for a virtual consultation with an available licensed esthetician who has experience with skincare. During your personal consultation, the esthetician will guide you with skin tips and build your personalized regimen using the skin consult's proprietary algorithm. Customers can easily purchase their new regimen from their shopping cart and get professional level skincare products delivered to their door. After that, their skincare expert is available to answer follow up product related questions.

As a pharmacist who has spent all of her career working in the pharmaceutical industry, The Skin Consult's founder, Dr.Sajani Barot, Pharm.D 's default approach to any skin care product means looking at the ingredient and understanding what it is, how much of it is in there, what if any clinical studies have been done with this product. When it comes to any prescription medicines, there are high levels of regulations set by the FDA so that as a consumer, we know exactly what is in your prescription cream or pill. On the other hand, the world of "cosmeceuticals" is another story.

Sajani's passion for skincare led her to deep learning of data around ingredients in skincare. Both as a consumer and a healthcare professional herself, she has met so many women and men overwhelmed by the amount of skincare options that are out there now. How does one pick the good from the bad? Current FDA regulations do not mandate over the counter brands to list percentages of active ingredients or even go through rigorous approval processes. Marketing claims are not regulated as closely as pharmaceuticals. It is evident that much work still needs to be done by the industry so consumers can select and use appropriate products that are specific to their skin type and lifestyle .

Easy and affordable access to skincare experts who know the needs of different skin types and the options out there is limited in the current day and age. Therefore, she wanted to create a digital platform for consumers to gain access to personalized expert skincare that is evidence based. The Skin Consult carries all professional skincare brands and Dr. Divya Haryani, a board certified dermatologist is serving as the current medical director.

The pharmacist and dermatologist duo screen and vet all products. So you know you are getting a regimen that is proven and works! No more guessing, no more taking chances. An effective and convenient skincare solution is only a few clicks away.

The Skin Consult "Where Beauty Meets Science"

