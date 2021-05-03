Take The Hassle Out Of Running Your Own Brokerage With This Metro Detroit Real Estate Agency's Hybrid Broker Solutions Program

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the real estate market continues to see growth despite the events of the past year, Arterra Realty celebrates the recent launch of their Broker Solutions program. Arterra has created this much-needed solution in order to provide support to independent brokers across the country.

Broker Solutions by Arterra provides a unique opportunity to indie brokers in the industry, as it allows them the freedom to operate independently, while receiving full support from Rochester, Michigan-based Arterra.

Through this private label or "powered by Arterra" partnership, brokers have access to corporate resources like a complete and customized online marketing suite, agent training, transaction management, direct connections to a dedicated title company, lead generation and payroll assistance, and much more.

Brokers will also reap the financial benefits of being included in Arterra's established income model, featuring offerings like a founder's pool and competitive, accessible company-wide revenue sharing. Broker Solutions partners will soon also be able to earn income on transactions in title, mortgage, insurance, and many other services.

Arterra has since launched two new brokerages through the program. Toma Group of Bloomfield Hills, is brokered by practicing attorney Ray Toma. Moghul & Main, brokered by four-year Arterra Advisor, Nusrat Moghul, is headquartered in Detroit.

"Partnering with Arterra for Broker Solutions to start the next part of my career as a broker would not have been possible without the support from the Arterra team. I would prefer to be powered by arterra rather than branching out on my own. They have provided me with all the systems I need to set up my brokerage for ongoing success all while I have continued to practice real estate and surpass my personal sales goals." — Nusrat Moghul, Broker at Moghul & Main, Powered by Arterra

Broker Solutions by Arterra is perfect for any real estate professional looking to start their own brokerage—or grow an established brand—with the right amount of support to run a successful business.

Contact Arterra today at 248-835-4796 to set up a personalized consultation.

Real estate agents interested in learning more should contact 248-731-0048 or visit www.arterrarealty.com/join-the-team

SOURCE Arterra Realty

