Take the train and save 40% on Northeast Travel

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan your upcoming end of summer, fall break and holiday travel with change to spare during Amtrak's Get Lost in the Ride sale beginning July 30 – Aug. 1. Book day trips, business trips or relaxing vacations at a 40% discount anywhere along the Northeast Corridor, between Virginia and Boston as well as Niagara Falls and Vermont, for travel beginning August 11 through January 31.

Hop aboard, get comfortable and skip the traffic while riding the rails to visit major cities (and smaller towns) in the Northeast for work, school, weekends of fun or family visits. Some of the special prices available in either direction during the sale include:

Pairing Cities Price Pairing Cities Price Boston – New Haven, Connecticut NER-$29 Acela - $70 Washington, D.C. – Richmond, Virginia Stations: Staples Mill & Main Street NER - $19 New York – Philadelphia NER - $29 Acela - $68 Rochester - Albany $28 New York – Washington, D.C. NER - $39 Acela - $104 Buffalo - New York $40 Baltimore/BWI – Philadelphia NER - $29 Acela - $62 St. Albans, Vermont - Washington, D.C. $59 New York – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania $49 Boston – Washington, D.C. NER - $68 Acela - $113

Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi on Northeast Corridor trains, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no "airplane mode"), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.

The sale is valid on Acela and Northeast Regional train service operating between Roanoke or Norfolk, Virginia and Boston. This offer is also available on reserved Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service. Additionally, the offer is valid on Vermonter service between St. Albans, Vermont and Washington, D.C. and Empire Service between New York and Albany, including trains that continue on to Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Valid for coach seats only; no upgrades allowed. Prices are as shown and can't be combined with other discount codes.

Sale prices are available exclusively for one-way Coach Class fares and upgrades to Business Class on Northeast Regional or First Class on Acela are not permitted. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25 percent cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.

