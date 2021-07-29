Take Your Shoes Off First: Julia Freeland's New Book is Helping Professionals Embrace Change as They Return to the Office

According to Freeland, we need to evolve and change how we engage with one another and how we see the world as we re-enter the workplace.

In her thought-provoking book Take Your Shoes Off First, Freeland brings readers on a journey rooted in self-reflection, psychology and cognitive science. Readers follow an executive as he learns to embrace one simple idea which helps him understand what he could not see and finds a better path forward through a challenging situation.

This book is about clearing the way for better communication, embracing change and encouraging curiosity about what can be, rather than clinging to the certainties of the past.

"Change is easier when you know the path to take," Freeland says. "If we want to change the world, it requires that we change our perspective, challenge our beliefs, and improve our ability to adapt."

The idea for the book came from Freeland's reflections on the rise and fall of her own career and unexpected firing due to her inability to see the need for change, and being ill-equipped to handle big shifts in life.

"I was blind to what was happening and unprepared to handle the kind of change that our future is asking us to face today." Freeland admitted, "I had too much of my identity and sense of self-worth wrapped up in my role and expertise, and when that was taken from me, I couldn't adapt fast enough to still be valuable to my company. In my effort to survive, I became my own worst enemy without knowing it."

That realization led Freeland to spend four years conducting research to create a powerful personal change framework known as the Breakthrough Compass, which forms the backbone of her strategic learning and coaching programs for Fortune 500 executives and the story within Take Your Shoes Off First.

Take Your Shoes Off First is a parable that introduces this concept and leaves readers with a set of principles to help them minimize conflict, maximize collaboration and thrive in a rapidly changing world.

"Game changer! Why is it that well-intentioned leaders don't have the positive impact they desire? Julia answers this simply: they struggle to take their shoes off first. I invite you to read it and have a more positive impact on your team." - Ryan Gottfredson, Ph.D., Leadership Professor, USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author of "Success Mindsets"

About Julia Claeys Freeland

Julia Freeland, M.A. Ed, is a professional development and transformation strategist, the creator of the Breakthrough Compass and an executive coach based in Seattle. As the Founder of Revolve You, she helps people break through century-old beliefs, embrace primal elements of their humanness, and let go of life as they know it to bravely leap into the next chapter of their lives. When combined with her formal training as an engineer and teacher, her passion for empowering people results in simple science-backed frameworks and unique experiences that help people get to better faster.

