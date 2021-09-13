Take your stronghold along for the ride on The Delver's Guide to Beast World - Now on Kickstarter!

Heartleaf Games' goal in creating The Delver's Guide to Beast World is to offer tabletop games a world with a brighter tone than they've found in other settings, more focused on the good that lives in all people, and the struggle to make the world a better place.

They really feel that they're bringing something completely new to the table in this book, and they've brought this philosophy of cooperation to the production of the guide itself, showcasing 40 artists from over 19 countries.

Features:

24 new player species - From felines and canines to moles, sloths and bison, The Delver's Guide brings a fresh new range of options to the world's greatest roleplaying game.

- From felines and canines to moles, sloths and bison, brings a fresh new range of options to the world's greatest roleplaying game. Homeland system - A reinterpretation of 5e's race stat allows for even more modular character creation, giving every race 5 different branching features depending on the culture of their home region.

- A reinterpretation of 5e's race stat allows for even more modular character creation, giving every race 5 different branching features depending on the culture of their home region. Shops, NPCs, story hooks and GM advice - Over a hundred pages of content fleshing out travel between dungeons.

- Over a hundred pages of content fleshing out travel between dungeons. 12 new subclasses - One new subclass for every 5th edition class!

Pledge Rewards:

Some of the rewards available are:

$50 - The 300+ page hardcover guide on its own.

- The 300+ page hardcover guide on its own. $90 - The book plus custom resin dice and GM screen, an illustrated 55-card deck of NPCs, and an enamel pin.

- The book plus custom resin dice and GM screen, an illustrated 55-card deck of NPCs, and an enamel pin. $120 - All that plus a 20 cm tall, high quality plush toy, a book of 7 Dungeon leads - mini adventures with prop handouts - and a big box to put it all in.

And these are just a few examples!

Our Team:

Heartleaf Games is a small team of young, diverse, queer developers from four continents, united by their love of art and storytelling. Under the leadership of author Dean Dixon and editor Lexi Fox, they are devoting all that they have to present The Delver's Guide to Beast World to the public.

We are available for interviews!

Contact:

Phone: 716-951-2108

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheDelversGuide

Email: [email protected]

Press Kit: https://thedelversguide.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Press_Kit.pdf

