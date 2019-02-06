Takeo Spikes, Vincent Country, The NFL Legends Community and Cigna Raise Almost $100,000 for Humphries Elementary School

ATLANTA, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Hall of Fame Nominee Takeo Spikes, Vincent Country, The NFL Legends Community and Cigna kicked off their 2019 Super Bowl celebrations by hosting several community events for Humphries Elementary School during Super Bowl week in Atlanta, GA.

Humphries Elementary School currently has 325 students who live in low socio-economic households. With 20% of the families bringing in no more than $10,000 per year and 50% no more than $25,000, everyone made it a priority to raise significant funds to create educational and real-world experiences outside of the classroom and combat technology disparities.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Vincent Country hosted a fun-filled Safe Zone Activity Day at Humphries. Later that evening, Takeo Spikes hosted a "Bowling for Humphries" charity match at Atlanta's premier bowling alley, Midtown Bowl. Over 40+ NFL Hall of Fame players, celebrities and industry friends competed to raise almost $100,000 for the school.

On Saturday, February 2nd, the funds were presented to Humphries Principal Melanie Mitchell during a celebratory brunch. Love thy Neighbor Community Development Corporation, the non-profit arm of Vincent Country, will move forward with purchasing all requested resources on behalf of the school.

"Last week was a prime example of what can happen when people from different fields come together to help ONE cause," said Takeo Spikes. "I would like to send a special thank you to our sponsors Vincent Country, Cigna, the NFL Legends Community, Midtown Bowl, Jim 'N Nicks, Tito's Vodka, Chelsea Floral Designs, Minuteman Press and all the celebrities and entertainers for setting the tone and tempo."

"Cigna was proud to partner with Takeo Spikes, Vincent Country and the NFL Legends Community to raise funds for Humphries Elementary and give back to the Atlanta community we serve," said Mike Triplett, president of U.S. Commercial business for Cigna. "Through this effort and Cigna's ongoing support of the school, we help improve the health and well-being of Humphries students and contribute to their academic success throughout the year."

Notables in attendance included: Clinton Portis, Edgerrin James, Jerome Bettis, Coy Wire, Warrick Dunn, Terrell Owens, Tim Jennings, London Fletcher, Carlos Emmons, George Wilson, Bob Whitfield and more.

For more information about Bowling for Humphries, please visit: https://www.bowlingforhumphries.com.

SOURCE Takeo Spikes