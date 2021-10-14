Taking a Solar TukTuk to the Mobility Congress

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The companies Breeze Technologies and Infinite Mobility were honoured with Hamburg's international startup award. The impact startups from Norway and Germany impressed award jury with their solutions for more sustainable life in the city of the future. The KONVOI and Blue Atlas Robotics teams also received bonus prizes from the award partner homePORT. With the support of the City of Hamburg, these four prize-winners can now present their concepts from 11 to 15 October 2021 at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg. The focus there is on smart mobility and the digitalization of the transport sector. A Startup Area links industry experts, companies and promising founders from the fields of mobility and transport.

The Startup Area at the ITS World Congress in Hamburg gives 45 innovative startups from all around the world the chance to get in touch with mobility experts, companies and potential investors. As the main focus of this year's Future Hamburg Award was on startups in mobility and logistics it is beneficial that four winning teams can also be present at the ITS World Congress.

The Norwegian startup Infinite Mobility present their concept for a solar electric tricycle at congress-exhibition: Solar PV provides 30 to 40 km per extends range. Their lightweight vehicle can be used for Last-Mile Delivery & Urban Mobility. Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility, explains, "Our technology breaks with the current status quo in mobility, for many investors this is moonshot thinking. Here at ITS World Congress, many investors and automotive experts were interested in our solution and recognize its massive potential."

First prize winner of the Future Hamburg Award, Breeze Technologies, is also attending the ITS World Congress. The company's cloud- and AI-based software for evaluating and improving air quality in inner cities took the award's top spot. In addition, the first place will give Breeze Technologies access to one of the leading international startup programs of Plug and Play in Silicon Valley. Before heading out West, however, Hamburg is the perfect place to be this week to develop business interests even further.

"The leading experts for transport and mobility are present here – the mobility industry in particular is a decisive factor for urban air quality", says Robert Heinecke, founder and CEO of Breeze Technologies. "You notice here that Hamburg is at the cutting edge when it comes to innovative logistics. We are also really looking forward to finding out what opportunities await us during our stay in Silicon Valley."

The ITS World Congress gives the City of Hamburg the opportunity to present itself as a showroom for future mobility – the real laboratory homePORT from the Hamburg Port Authority presents innovations that can be trialled at its own testing site in Hamburg. These are the perfect conditions for Blue Atlas Robotics and KONVOI as the recipients of the Future Hamburg Award bonus prize, which was awarded by homePORT.

The value of the connections between cities and startups is also shown in the positive developments by the winning teams of the Future Hamburg Award from other economic sectors. Traceless Materials, for example, announced further successes shortly after receiving the prize bestowed by the Startup Unit Hamburg and Hamburg Marketing. Besides investments worth millions of euros, the startup managed to acquire the Otto Group as a strong cooperation partner for its sustainable packaging materials.

More Information at: http://future.hamburg

Picture (for editorial use):

Love Lupi, founder and CEO/COO of Infinite Mobility presents the concept of a solar tuk tuk at ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg

Copyright: Lucas Betz / Hamburg Marketing

High-Resolution Downloadlink (24 MB) https://mediaserver.marketing.hamburg.de/transfer/0c99b642a35f4994c47cb93d5acf2faecb489dba45aeaf7f825294fbc9e0af1d

SOURCE Taking a Solar TukTuk to the Mobility Congress