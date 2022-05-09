Taking Flight: SpeedBird, a Division of The HeliTeam, Launches In Orlando

With The HeliTeam Founder and CEO Chris Bull in command, SpeedBird announces executive team and sets its sights on becoming Florida's fastest growing private air charter

ORLANDO, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HeliTeam, one of the nation's premier full-service aviation companies, has expanded its nationwide aircraft services to include the luxury private air charter brand, SpeedBird. Based in Orlando, Fla. with The HeliTeam Founder and CEO Christopher Bull in command, the new division offers bespoke and elevated travel experiences for the most discerning clients.

Personal. Private. Authentic. From takeoff to touch down, SpeedBird offers a bespoke private air travel experience for the most discerning clients. SpeedBird's elevated experience provides clients with unrivaled comfort and speed, including a wide selection of luxury private aircraft available on demand.

SpeedBird boasts the most luxurious charter service in Central Florida, including an owned and fully managed fleet of luxury aircraft such as the Citation X, Beech 400A, King Air 350, Cessna CJ3 and Cessna CJ2. Dedicated to flight excellence through its commitment to best-in-class safety and client service, SpeedBird is ARGUS-Gold Rated for safety and maintains the highest standards of aircraft maintenance and professional service. Along with Bull, the SpeedBird leadership team combines 65 years of aviation, hospitality, and business expertise to assure clients' comfort, safety and a complete luxury experience.

"SpeedBird is a unique addition to The HeliTeam's comprehensive suite of aviation services," said Bull. "Launching our private air charter service in Orlando allows our clients to access destinations far and wide – from one of the most convenient and in-demand locations for both luxury and business travel. Our executive team and in-house charter and operations support teams further represent the finest in aviation and customer service, and all of us at The HeliTeam are excited for SpeedBird to take flight under their leadership."

Among SpeedBird's best-in-class leaders includes executive team members:

Katie Bull – Chief Strategy Officer: Having served as Director of Special Projects for The HeliTeam for more than eight years, Bull now leads SpeedBird's corporate strategy and business development.





Jonathan Gooch – Chief Operating Officer: After serving as a leader in operations for The HeliTeam for more than three years, Gooch now oversees all aspects of the operational demands and needs, including operations, maintenance, trip support, compliance and safety.





Jamie Olofson – Chief Revenue Officer: As a former marketing executive with companies such as FreeCast Inc., Net Conversion and The Walt Disney Company, Olofson is responsible for building, maintaining, and optimizing all revenue streams by overseeing all operations related to marketing, sales, promotions and partnerships.





As a former marketing executive with companies such as FreeCast Inc., Net Conversion and The Walt Disney Company, Olofson is responsible for building, maintaining, and optimizing all revenue streams by overseeing all operations related to marketing, sales, promotions and partnerships. Carla Vitaliano – Chief Financial Officer: With more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance at companies such as Citigroup, Ruth's Chris Hospitality Group and The Walt Disney Company, Vitaliano is responsible for overseeing SpeedBird's financial growth, planning and implementation.

SpeedBird is currently hiring, seeking qualified captains, first officers and many other aviation professionals as the company pursues nationwide expansion. Pilots and other experienced aviation industry professionals are invited to learn more about career opportunities and first-class benefits at www.flyspeedbird.com/careers.

ABOUT SPEEDBIRD

Contact: Jamie Olofson

Chief Revenue Officer, SpeedBird

(407) 545-5944

[email protected]

SOURCE The HeliTeam