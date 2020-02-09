Taking the lead in fighting coronavirus, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur shoulders its CSR as a state-owned company

BEIJING, Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with the coronavirus outbreak, neither Chinese people nor Chinese companies were defeated. But instead, they devoted themselves to the battle immediately. As a state-owned ride-hailing company, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur (SQLC) remains committed to holding its ground. In hard-hit cities, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur set up emergency support fleets as soon as possible. For every ride, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur attaches great importance to the safety of both passengers and drivers, putting much emphasis on disinfection procedures. Moreover, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur takes an active role to shoulder its corporate social responsibilities and employs all-around measures to protect the drivers. In this fight, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will stand with everyone else and face down the challenge together.

Supporting relief efforts, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur fleets rushed to the rescue in cities like Wuhan

Following the outbreak in Wuhan, countless medical and relief personnel are working day and night on the front line. At the same time, many people in disease-ravaged cities are faced with traveling difficulties. After receiving the notice from relevant authorities on Jan. 24th, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur gathered more than 500 good drivers to form an emergency response "community support fleet" to meet necessary travel demands. To fulfill this task, drivers are on call 24/7 to the dispatch of community members. They run about with patients, pregnant women, as well as the medicine and groceries to be delivered to other residents, making their life and travel much easier.

In Xi'an, Dalian and Urumqi, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur also set up support fleets to provide free chauffeuring for medical personnel, fever patients, and CDC workers, etc. They are an active part of the epidemic prevention and control efforts in these cities.

"Peak actions" campaign pays close attention to travel safety

To stop the disease in its track, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur launched the campaign called "peak actions" that places top priority on the safety of passengers and drivers. According to the mandates of the campaign, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will set up enough disinfection facilities to fully cleanse all its cars.

For drivers, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur requires them to spray disinfectants wherever people might touch inside or outside the vehicle, and fully air it out before picking up any passengers. Disinfection between the rides and after the day's work is also required, which is inspected and monitored through the app on their phones.

At the same time, every car in operation must be fully cleansed at a nearby disinfection facility every 3 days. The staff there will not only sterilize the car, but carry out a thorough inspection of the driver's body temperature, disinfection records, relevant tools, as well as whether he or she is properly equipped with breathing masks. At the same time, drivers need to answer questions regarding whether they themselves, their family members or other close contacts, or passengers that rode with them in the last 3 days have been confirmed as coronavirus patients or show any pneumonia-like symptoms such as coughing or fever. All this information will be documented in full detail. With such tireless efforts, the disinfection and disease control campaign of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has been well received by relevant authorities.

Undertaking its CSR, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur provides solid guarantee for drivers

As a state-owned ride-hailing company, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is undertaking its corporate social responsibilities. To express gratitude towards those who maintained operations during the outbreak, and to safeguard their health, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur now provides an insurance plan that will subsidize drivers infected with coronavirus during this period. Every registered Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur driver can sign up for this plan.

Moreover, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is adding new features to its Car Intelligence (CI) system, which is now able to tell if someone is wearing the mask or not. The app will also give instructions on how to wear breathing masks, put on protective suits or carry out disinfection procedures. Such features will provide a stronger guarantee for the safety of drivers and passengers alike.

"The coronavirus outbreak is a grave challenge for the whole society. We need to pool our efforts and weather the hard times together. At this very moment, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will do its best in supporting the epidemic control efforts, and ensure the travel safety of passengers as well as drivers. In a word, we will undertake the due responsibility of a state-owned enterprise," said Mr. Wei Dong, CEO of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur. He believes that, with concerted efforts, we are going to win this fight against coronavirus. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will be prepared for the new round of high-speed development after the outbreak and bear witness as Chinese people embrace a better life.

