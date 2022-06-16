Taking the Reins: Horse Power Brands rides continued expansion

Franchise system disruptor relocates corporate headquarters to meet infrastructure and talent scaling Tweet this

Over 85% of Horse Power Brands growing population of employees currently work in the new office and with many of its remote and hybrid employees frequently visiting, the company needed the additional space to more efficiently collaborate and develop the next generation of home service franchise brands. This office expansion creates an opportunity to bring a large volume of jobs to the local Omaha economy and the company in the next twelve months.

"The new corporate facilities are just one step in preparation for our next leap of growth which will allow us to scale another five to ten franchise brands in next twenty-four months. It's really fun to look at all the jobs and opportunities we are creating and so it's not all about strengthening our balance sheets or the bottom line at Horse Power Brands, it's more about finding the ways we can perform better and what we can do as a team to make our franchisees experiences better in terms of ROI and their time." - Zach Beutler, Co-Founder of Horse Power Brands.

About Horse Power Brands

Horse Power Brands is a portfolio company comprised of service-based franchisors and franchise brands delivering first class customer service and experiences. Founded in 2019 by franchise veterans Josh Skolnick and Zach Beutler, the team was determined to disrupt the franchise industry to responsibly grow and support franchisees through a platform that focused on operational excellence and accountability. For more information on Horse Power Brands and their various franchise opportunities, visit https://horsepowerbrands.com/ .

For more information on this topic, please call Tony Hulbert at 402-507-4930 or [email protected]

SOURCE Horse Power Brands