Taking Wall Street: The #1 Discord Community for Investing that's Disrupting the Financial Industry

Talking about his journey, Nic says, "We were a group of friends for almost 5-6 years during our college days and even after that. We started investing, talking to each other on how to invest. Slowly, we became full-time traders and investors. With the whole Wall Street Bets thing that happened, the little guys going against the big guys, we wondered - 'why don't we use our knowledge, our community, for the benefits of others?'. Today, we help people with stocks, options, cryptocurrency, provide them financial advice and education. We have full-time expert analysts, all day long studying the market, looking at the charts, and telling us what's going on in the market and what's going to happen in the upcoming period."

Taking Wall Street is perfect for anyone at any level of investing, they have made it so easy for first time investors to take advantage of the stock market. Customers can get on a one-on-one call, and the team understands their experience in trading, goals, and the duration for which they want to do the investments. With an 85% win rate and 40% average net gain per alert they send out, members are continuously making thousands of dollars in gains and letting their money work for them. Multiple members have already claimed to have quit their regular 9-5 job, and are now 'making more' trading in the stock market with Taking Wall Street's help.

"We are at the forefront of everything that's going on in cryptocurrency. The people in our team have been trading Bitcoin and Tesla for a long time, way before Cathie Woods was investing in Tesla and before Bitcoin was even at a $100. Trading is all we do. We breathe, live, sleep in everything related to the stock market, cryptocurrency, and financial trading. We are working and putting out a list of long-term cryptocurrencies to buy and hold. We are studying the teams of every cryptocurrency, the white papers, structures, and the process of how those cryptocurrencies work for our community. We also have daily cryptocurrency trades wherein the analysts study charts, not on a day-to-day basis, but minute-to-minute basis! They track every activity, and send an alert to every member so that they can follow along and make money off the trade as well."

Here's the best part - you can become a member of the Taking Wall Street community for just $20! Users get a free 7-day trial once they sign up. Their ultimate goal is to make sure that during this trial, members can make enough to pay off for 6-months of the membership easily. They don't want to make money until they make sure that the investors are making money! That's the model. And in case anything goes wrong, Nic himself, along with the admins, and analysts, are right there to help you out. With investing, having such a valuable community where everyone works together and helps each other is priceless!

Nic is extremely proud of the firm's performance as he mentions, "All of the Taking Wall Street members he has spoken to have already seen positive returns on their investments. During this month, out of the 1,000 or so trade alerts sent out by our expert analysts, about 860 of them have been successful. To summarize, 86% of our trade alerts are successful, and on average the net gain for each trade alert is over 40%."

There's a difference between looking at the chart and being able to understand it. And that's where Taking Wall Street comes into the picture. They do all of the complex work for the members - they watch the charts, analyze it every hour and minute of the day, and understand any implications of upcoming news for every stock. And, they make it so easy for their members to follow along with their buy and sell alerts.

"We want to make sure that all our members are able to get ahead and take advantage of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology in the future. We were studying and knowing about NFTs even before they became mainstream, and we want to educate our members with every financial option available. We have tutorials, guides, and even a full library of resources including hundreds of textbooks for our members"

Sign up for Taking Wall Street now and get a free week of profitable alerts!

Watch Taking Wall Street Pressful Video Interview

Media Contact:

Pressful

[email protected]

415-741-5111

SOURCE Taking Wall Street

Related Links

https://takingwallstreet.com/

