Takis® Brings Intensity to The Next Level with New Line Up of Snacks and New Look

Since arriving in the United States in 2001, Takis® has continued to hold its place as the top growing tortilla chip snack brand in the country, experiencing explosive 25%* growth year-to-date. Word-of-mouth buzz and fierce brand loyalty has pushed the brand's sales to outpace the salty snack category, up 10% year-to-date, and the tortilla chips subcategory, up 12% year-to-date. By expanding the Takis® brand to new snack categories and subcategories, the brand looks to capitalize on Takis® signature intensity by offering new products that fit a variety snacking occasions, while continuing to provide consumers with the bold, crunchy, and intense flavors they are craving.

The five new brand extensions include:

Takis® Waves : The brand is bringing a tsunami of flavor as it enters the $8.4 billion potato chip subcategory with its first line of ridged potato chips. With potato chips representing 30% of the salty snacks category, Takis Waves are ready to crash to shore and disrupt the mark.

: The brand is bringing a tsunami of flavor as it enters the potato chip subcategory with its first line of ridged potato chips. With potato chips representing 30% of the salty snacks category, Takis Waves are ready to crash to shore and disrupt the mark. Takis® Watz: The cheese snacks category has some intense new competition with the launch of Takis® Watz, a delicious snack with the perfect combination of crunchiness and electric flavor.

The cheese snacks category has some intense new competition with the launch of Takis® Watz, a delicious snack with the perfect combination of crunchiness and electric flavor. Takis® POP!: The bold flavor of Takis joins the ready-to-eat popcorn category, to create an explosive new snack that is hard to resist.

The bold flavor of Takis joins the ready-to-eat popcorn category, to create an explosive new snack that is hard to resist. Takis® Stix: Fans of corn snack sticks will enjoy the full flavor and intensity of Takis in this perfect, on-the-go snacking option.

Fans of corn snack sticks will enjoy the full flavor and intensity of Takis in this perfect, on-the-go snacking option. Takis® Hot Nuts: Launched in fall 2020, Takis Hot Nuts continue to be popular with consumers, with sales up 15.2% year to date. Featuring a unique double crunch technology, Takis Hot Nuts offers spicy intensity with each peanut-filled bite.

Bold new flavors call for a bold new look. Fans of Takis® will face the intensity in a whole new way with a new packaging design that features a bigger emphasis on the Takis logo and the brand's signature intense purple color taking center stage across all products. Each bag also has a distinct color blocking window featuring a flavor tornado effect that showcases the unique ingredients that come together to create that flavor. The packaging also highlights the return of Takis Heat-O-Meter – an icon that help consumers understand how intense the product is.

"Takis is known for big, bold flavors, so we are thrilled to bring the intensity of our iconic rolled tortilla chip to entirely new snacking categories," said Sandra Peregrina, Marketing Director of Salty Snacks for Barcel USA. "We know our consumers are looking for satisfying snacks that level up the moment, and Takis is the perfect snack to do that. Takis Waves, Takis Watz, Takis POP!, Takis Stix and Takis Hot Nuts will provide a full flavor experience not yet offered in these snacking categories, so we're excited to bring the intensity to consumers."

For more information about the new Takis® lineup, visit http://takis.us/.

*Source: IRI MA POS Data 52 Weeks Ending 4-18-21 Total US MULO+C

SOURCE Barcel USA