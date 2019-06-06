Taklimakan Network Launches New-Look Crypto Platform Through AI and Blockchain Technology

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taklimakan.Network cryptocurrency trading platform has developed a platform that enables users to negate the need for multiple platforms, offering a unique, all-in-one experience. On average, the typical trader uses one platform for trading, another for news, and at least one social media platform to connect with like-minded individuals to gain insight or share thoughts, market trends or ideas.

Fragmented Information Source

Taklimakan Network

Cryptocurrency has a lot to offer, but one of the biggest hurdles being faced by its users is that the information source for the decentralized assets is fragmented. Cryptocurrency traders and investors must use multiple sources of information with differing degrees of service, leading to a variety of issues.

Communication between service users and providers is ineffective.

Quality of service is not up to par.

Lack of a universal source of information.

Lack of latest technology (such as artificial intelligence (AI)) use in trading.

A dearth of statistical data for proper crypto analysis.

Low level of financial knowledge among crypto enthusiasts.

Exhausting process of crypto trading education.

Centralizing for the Decentralized Market

Taklimakan.Network has built a wide array of services and information sources so cryptocurrency traders, investors and users do not have to worry about visiting different platforms to learn, catch on the latest cryptocurrency news, and find other traders. The platform offers:

News : The latest crypto news from around the world is aggregated along with current projects and crypto expert opinions and integrated in one portal.

: The latest crypto news from around the world is aggregated along with current projects and crypto expert opinions and integrated in one portal. Education Material : A complete library containing all the cryptocurrency related information a novice or an expert user might need.

: A complete library containing all the cryptocurrency related information a novice or an expert user might need. Analytics : Different tools and analytical reviews of the cryptocurrency market news for better trading and investment decision.

: Different tools and analytical reviews of the cryptocurrency market news for better trading and investment decision. Trading Tools : Signals and strategies from top traders.

: Signals and strategies from top traders. Social Networking: Blogs and chat rooms for connecting with like-minded people.

Taklimakan Network Deployment

The Taklimakan Network is already a fully functional product, available to all users. The platform will be adding more functionalities in the near future that includes:



Investment Section : People will be able to showcase their projects and attract investors and project supporters.

: People will be able to showcase their projects and attract investors and project supporters.

Decentralized Cryptocurrency Exchange :

: Freelance Cryptocurrency Exchange:

AI : Integration of artificial intelligence for better trading solutions.

: Integration of artificial intelligence for better trading solutions. Gamification : Different games for traders to unwind or be entertained.

: Different games for traders to unwind or be entertained. Crypto Market: A cryptocurrency sale and purchase market along with a list of online shopping platforms that accept cryptocurrency payments.

About Taklimakan Network

While most other cryptocurrency platforms in development promise their users a service, Taklimakan Network already has a beta version, with full functionality just around the corner. The Taklimakan team consists of experts from various financial institutions such as Barclay's, RBS and Russell Investment and graduates from top universities such as Cambridge.

Taklimakan Network is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

