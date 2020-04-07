TAL Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into TAL Education Group; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, TAL announced it discovered that a particular employee committed wrongdoing in the Company's internal auditing process. TAL stated that it "found the irregularities and violations of the Company's business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company's newly introduced 'Light Class' business."

The Company further stated, "based upon the Company's routine internal audit, the Company suspects that the employee of question conspired with external vendors to wrongly inflate 'Light Class' sales by forging contracts and other documentations."

Following this announcement, TAL's stock price fell over 13% in aftermarket trading on April 7, 2020.

