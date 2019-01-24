TAL Announces Investment by a Long-Term Equity Investment Firm

BEIJING, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced that a long-term equity investment firm has agreed to purchase a total of approximately US$500 million of newly issued Class A common shares of the Company. Following the transaction, the investor will hold, taking into account its existing holding, approximately 7% of the Company's outstanding shares.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the closing is expected to take place in February 2019. The investor has agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares acquired in the transaction for six months after the closing.

The share issuance is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") pursuant to Section 4(2) of the Securities Act regarding transactions not involving a public offering or is made in reliance on, and in compliance with, Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Information regarding these risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers over 50 key cities in China. We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

For further information, please contact:

Echo Yan

Investor Relations

TAL Education Group

Tel: +86 10 5292 6658

Email: ir@100tal.com

Caroline Straathof

IR Inside

Tel: +31 6 5462 4301

Email: info@irinside.com

SOURCE TAL Education Group