TAL Education Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced the appointment of Mr. Yunfeng Bai to TAL's board of directors and the resignation of Mr. Yachao Liu from his post as a director of the Company, both effective January 21, 2020.

Mr. Yunfeng Bai will serve as the chairman of the Company's board of directors, whereas Mr. Bangxin Zhang will continue serving as a director. Each of Mr. Bangxin Zhang, Mr. Yunfeng Bai and Mr. Yachao Liu will continue serving their respective executive roles as chief executive officer, president, and chief operating officer of the Company.

