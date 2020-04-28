TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter and the Fiscal Year 2020

- Quarterly Results:

Net Revenues up by 18.0% Year-Over-Year

Loss from Operations was US$41.3 million, compared to Income from Operations of US$114.7 million in the Same Period of Prior Year

Non-GAAP Loss from Operations was US$8.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP Income from Operations of US$137.0 million in the Same Period of Prior Year

Total Student Enrollments of Normal Priced Long-term Course up by 56.6% Year-Over-Year

- Fiscal Year Results:

Net Revenues up by 27.7%

Income from Operations was US$137.4 million, compared to Income from Operations of US$341.6 million in Fiscal Year 2019

Non-GAAP Income from Operations was US$255.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP Income from Operations of US$418.9 million in Fiscal Year 2019

Quarterly Average Student Enrollments of Normal Priced Long-term Course up by 55.2% Year-Over-Year

BEIJING, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net revenues increased by 18.0% year-over-year to US$857.7 million from US$726.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Loss from operations was US$41.3 million , compared to income from operations of US$114.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$8.4 million , compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$137.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of in the same period of the prior year. Net loss attributable to TAL was US$90.1 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$99.6 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$57.2 million , compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$121.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.15 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.10 . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2,219.3 million as of February 29, 2020 , compared to US$1,515.6 million as of February 28, 2019 .

as of , compared to as of . Total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 56.6% year-over-year to approximately 4,646,040 from approximately 2,966,400 in the same period of the prior year.

Highlights for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

Net revenues increased by 27.7% year-over-year to US$3,273.3 million from US$2,563.0 million in fiscal year 2019.

from in fiscal year 2019. Income from operations decreased by 59.8% to US$137.4 million from US$341.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

from in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 39.0% to US$255.4 million from US$418.9 million in fiscal year 2019.

from in fiscal year 2019. Net loss attributable to TAL was US$110.2 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$367.2 million in fiscal year 2019.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$7.7 million , compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$444.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in fiscal year 2019. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.19 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01 .

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both . Average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course per quarter during fiscal year 2020 increased by 55.2% year-over-year to approximately 3,023,840 from approximately 1,948,350 in fiscal year 2019.

Total physical network increased from 676 learning centers in 56 cities as of February 28, 2019 to 871 learning centers in 70 cities as of February 29, 2020 .

Financial and Operating Data——Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)



Three Months Ended

February 28/29,

2019 2020 Pct. Change Net revenues 726,561 857,682 18.0% Operating income/(loss) 114,706 (41,256) (136.0%) Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) 136,981 (8,392) (106.1%) Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 99,612 (90,074) (190.4%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 121,887 (57,210) (146.9%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic 0.17 (0.15) (186.8%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL –

diluted 0.17 (0.15) (191.1%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.21 (0.10) (145.0%) Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.20 (0.10) (147.3%) Total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term

course 2,966,400 4,646,040 56.6%



Fiscal Year Ended

February 28/29,

2019 2020 Pct. Change Net revenues 2,562,984 3,273,308 27.7% Operating income 341,582 137,443 (59.8%) Non-GAAP operating income 418,859 255,386 (39.0%) Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 367,236 (110,195) (130.0%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL 444,513 7,748 (98.3%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL – basic 0.64 (0.19) (128.8%) Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to TAL –

diluted 0.61 (0.19) (130.3%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL –

basic 0.78 0.01 (98.3%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS attributable to TAL –

diluted 0.74 0.01 (98.3%) Average Student Enrollments of normal priced long-

term course 1,948,350 3,023,840 55.2%

"Our fourth fiscal quarter revenue performance was impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting precautionary measures with respect to our offline business. The negative impact on our offline business was partially offset by the growth in student enrollments in online courses and related revenues for the quarter," said Rong Luo, TAL's chief financial officer.

"We maintain the utmost caution for the safety and health of all our students and employees and make any short-term adjustments to our business operations when needed. For the longer term, as an established and one of the leading companies in China's education market with many years of efforts to improve our education technology and services, we continue to have full confidence in our future development," Mr. Luo continued.

Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net Revenues

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, TAL reported net revenues of US$857.7 million, representing an 18.0% increase from US$726.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 56.6% to approximately 4,646,040 from approximately 2,966,400 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course was primarily driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, operating costs and expenses were US$899.3 million, representing a 47.0% increase from US$611.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$866.5 million, a 46.9% increase from US$589.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Cost of revenues increased by 32.6% to US$405.9 million from US$306.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 32.6% to US$405.6 million, from US$306.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 78.6% to US$243.2 million from US$136.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 78.2% to US$236.8 million, from US$132.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 30.5% to US$221.2 million from US$169.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 29.3% to US$195.0 million, from US$150.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 47.5% to US$32.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 from US$22.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$29.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to nil for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was mainly due to the decline in a reporting unit's fair value.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 7.5% to US$451.8 million from US$420.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Income/(loss) from Operations

Loss from operations was US$41.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to income from operations of US$114.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$8.4 million, compared to Non-GAAP income from operations of US$137.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other expense was US$4.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to other income of US$24.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$2.8 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$7.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$63.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$33.2 million of income tax expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income/(loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$90.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$99.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses was US$57.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$121.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.15 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.10 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 were US$62.3 million, compared to US$209.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019. The capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 was mainly due to the capital expenditures for the purchase of land use rights.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of February 29, 2020, the Company had US$1,873.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$345.4 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,247.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$268.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2019.

Deferred Revenue

As of February 29, 2020, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$781.0 million, compared to US$436.1 million as of February 28, 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 79.1%. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of the tuition collected in advance of Xueersi Peiyou small classes, as well as deferred revenue related to other businesses.

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

Net Revenues

For fiscal year 2020, TAL reported net revenues of US$3,273.3 million, representing a 27.7% increase from US$2,563.0 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 55.2% to approximately 3,023,840 from approximately 1,948,350 in the prior year. The increase in average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In fiscal year 2020, operating costs and expenses were US$3,145.3 million, a 41.2% increase from US$2,228.1 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$3,027.4 million, a 40.8% increase from US$2,150.8 million in fiscal year 2019.

Cost of revenues grew by 26.1% to US$1,468.6 million from US$1,164.5 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 26.1% to US$1,467.5 million from US$1,163.7 million in fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 76.2% to US$852.8 million from US$484.0 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 76.0% to US$833.5 million from US$473.5 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in fiscal year 2020 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 37.1% to US$795.0 million from US$579.7 million in fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 35.8% to US$697.4 million from US$513.6 million in fiscal year 2019.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 52.6% to US$117.9 million in fiscal year 2020 from US$77.3 million in fiscal year 2019.

Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was US$29.0 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to nil for the fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on intangible assets and goodwill was mainly due to the decline in a reporting unit's fair value.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 29.0% to US$1,804.7 million from US$1,398.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

Income/(loss) from Operations

Income from operations decreased by 59.8% to US$137.4 million from US$341.6 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 39.0% to US$255.4 million from US$418.9 million in fiscal year 2019.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other expense was US$95.3 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to other income of US$131.7 million in fiscal year 2019. Other expense in fiscal year 2020 was mainly related to the fair value changes of a long-term investment.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$154.0 million for fiscal year 2020, compared to US$58.1 million for fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$69.3 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to US$76.5 million of income tax expense in fiscal year 2019.

Net Income/(loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$110.2 million in fiscal year 2020, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$367.2 million in fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 98.3% to US$7.7 million from US$444.5 million in fiscal year 2019.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.19 in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.01 in fiscal year 2020.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for fiscal year 2020 were US$187.5 million, compared to US$353.3 million for fiscal year 2019. The capital expenditures for fiscal year 2019 was mainly due to the capital expenditures for the purchase of land use rights.

Business Outlook

Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 are expected to be between US$875.4 million and US$895.6 million, representing an increase of 30% to 33% on a year-over-year basis.

If not taking into consideration the impact of potential change in exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. Dollar, the projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 35% to 38% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

Recent Developments

Further Investment in Online English Tutoring Service Provider

TAL today announced that it had recently entered into a definitive agreement to further invest US$10.4 million of cash in exchange of controlling equity interests in a distressed online provider of one-on-one English tutoring services with material deferred revenue liability. Before the completion of the foregoing transaction, the Company has minority equity interests in the investee.

Previously Released Unaudited Quarterly Financial Statements

As TAL previously announced on April 7, 2020, during its routine internal auditing process, the Company discovered certain employee wrongdoing in relation to the "Light Class" business. As a result of such wrongdoing, the Company would need to make corrections to certain line items of its previously released unaudited quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended May 31, 2019, August 31, 2019, and November 30, 2019. For more detailed information, please refer to the Annex titled "Corrections to Certain Line Items of Previously Released Financial Statements for the First, Second and Third Quarters of Fiscal Year 2020" attached to this earnings release.

Adoption of Share Repurchase Plan

On April 28, 2020, TAL's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to US$500 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months, subject to the applicable rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). In addition, the Company's management, informed the Company of their intention to repurchase up to a total US$100 million of the Company's common shares, subject to the applicable rules under the Exchange Act.

This share repurchases may be made by the Company and/or its management from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/ or through other legally permissible ways in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and extent of any purchases will depend upon market conditions, the trading price of ADSs and other factors. TAL's board of directors will review the share repurchase plan periodically and may authorize adjustment to its terms and size accordingly. TAL plans to fund any share repurchases made under this plan from the Company's available cash balance.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 70 cities.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





As of

As of



February 28,

February 29,



2019

2020 ASSETS

















Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$1,247,140

$1,873,866 Restricted cash-current

9,227

28,084 Short-term investments

268,424

345,457 Inventory

7,750

25,832 Amounts due from related parties-current

3,341

3,642 Income tax receivables

7,204

11,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

202,630

207,352 Total current assets

1,745,716

2,495,781 Restricted cash-non-current

7,334

13,235 Amounts due from related parties-non-current

1,747

- Property and equipment, net

287,877

366,656 Deferred tax assets-non-current

29,179

79,534 Rental deposits

56,135

72,721 Intangible assets, net

74,776

58,985 Land use right, net

-

204,853 Goodwill

414,228

378,913 Long-term investments

850,695

571,601 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets

267,404

85,275 Operating lease right-of-use assets

-

1,243,692 Total assets

$3,735,091

$5,571,246









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















Current liabilities







Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 98,436 and 104,231 as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

$106,493

$117,770 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-current

of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 401,027 and 733,253 as of February

28, 2019 and February 29, 2020, respectively)

433,610

780,167 Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts due

to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 18,504 and 4,264 as of

February 28, 2019 and February 29, 2020, respectively)

24,375

4,361 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 291,728 and 470,519 as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

365,195

552,650 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 36,670 and 43,233 as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

38,743

46,650 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

(including short-term debt and current portion of long-term

debt of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

210,027

- Bond payable, current portion (including bond payable, current

portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

5,275

- Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

276,712 as of February 28, 2019 and February 29, 2020,

respectively)

-

304,960 Total current liabilities

1,183,718

1,806,558 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue-

non-current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 2,497 and 833 as of February 28,

2019 and February 29, 2020, respectively)

2,497

833 Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including amounts

due to related parties-non-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of 106 and nil as

of February 28, 2019 and February 29, 2020, respectively)

196

- Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred tax

liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 16,951 and 7,197 as of

February 28, 2019 and February 29, 2020, respectively)

17,738

7,789 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current

liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 465 and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

465

- Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

nil as of February 28, 2019, and February 29, 2020,

respectively)

-

261,950 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of nil and 883,603 as of February 28, 2019 and

February 29, 2020, respectively)

-

949,919 Total liabilities

1,204,614

3,027,049



















Equity







Class A common shares

127

133 Class B common shares

71

67 Class A common shares issuable

1,977

- Additional paid-in capital

1,485,521

1,675,640 Statutory reserve

58,690

82,712 Retained earnings

920,314

786,097 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

17,047

(28,913) Total TAL Education Group's equity

2,483,747

2,515,736 Noncontrolling interest

46,730

28,461 Total equity

2,530,477

2,544,197 Total liabilities and equity

$3,735,091

$5,571,246

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28/29,

February 28/29,

2019

2020

2019

2020















Net revenues $726,561

$857,682

$2,562,984

$3,273,308 Cost of revenues (note 1) 306,174

405,882

1,164,454

1,468,569 Gross profit 420,387

451,800

1,398,530

1,804,739 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 136,196

243,204

484,000

852,808 General and administrative 169,553

221,245

579,672

794,957 Impairment loss on intangible













assets and goodwill -

28,998

-

28,998 Total operating expenses 305,749

493,447

1,063,672

1,676,763 Government subsidies 68

391

6,724

9,467 Income/(loss) from operations 114,706

(41,256)

341,582

137,443 Interest income 10,285

19,430

59,614

72,991 Interest expense (5,747)

(3,857)

(17,628)

(11,820) Other income/(expense) 24,706

(4,679)

131,727

(95,297) Impairment loss on long-term

investments (7,247)

(2,774)

(58,091)

(153,970) Income/(loss) before income tax

and loss from equity method

investments 136,703

(33,136)

457,204

(50,653) Income tax expense (33,236)

(63,592)

(76,504)

(69,328) Loss from equity method investments (5,114)

(1,775)

(16,186)

(7,670) Net income/(loss) $98,353

$(98,503)

$364,514

$(127,651) Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 1,259

8,429

2,722

17,456 Total net income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $99,612

$(90,074)

$367,236

$(110,195) Net income/(loss) per common

share













Basic $0.52

$(0.45)

$1.93

$(0.56) Diluted 0.5

(0.45)

1.83

(0.56) Net income/(loss) per ADS

(note 2)













Basic $0.17

$(0.15)

$0.64

$(0.19) Diluted 0.17

(0.15)

0.61

(0.19)































Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income/(loss)

per common share













Basic 191,020,638

199,095,944

189,951,643

198,184,370 Diluted 200,670,945

199,095,944

200,224,934

198,184,370















Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



















For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28/29,

Ended February 28/29,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Cost of revenues $200

$242

$706

$1,074 Selling and marketing expenses 3,331

6,405

10,454

19,356 General and administrative expenses 18,744

26,217

66,117

97,513 Total $22,275

$32,864

$77,277

$117,943

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Fiscal Year Ended

February 28/29,

February 28/29,

2019

2020

2019

2020 Net income/(loss) $98,353

$(98,503)

$364,514

$(127,651) Other comprehensive

income/(loss), net of tax 53,507

5,703

(116,237)

(47,825) Comprehensive income/(loss) 151,860

(92,800)

248,277

(175,476) Add: Comprehensive loss

attributable to noncontrolling

interest 694

8,236

3,681

19,321 Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $152,554

$(84,564)

$251,958

$(156,155)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months

For the Fiscal Year

Ended February 28/29,

Ended February 28/29,

2019

2020

2019

2020















Cost of revenues $306,174

$405,882

$1,164,454

$1,468,569 Share-based compensation expense

in cost of revenues 200

242

706

1,074 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 305,974

405,640

1,163,748

1,467,495















Selling and marketing expenses 136,196

243,204

484,000

852,808 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 3,331

6,405

10,454

19,356 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 132,865

236,799

473,546

833,452

169,553

221,245

579,672

794,957 General and administrative expenses













Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 18,744

26,217

66,117

97,513 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 150,809

195,028

513,555

697,444















Operating costs and expenses 611,923

899,329

2,228,126

3,145,332 Share-based compensation expense

in operating costs and expenses 22,275

32,864

77,277

117,943 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 589,648

866,465

2,150,849

3,027,389















Income/(loss) from operations 114,706

(41,256)

341,582

137,443 Share based compensation expenses 22,275

32,864

77,277

117,943 Non-GAAP income/(loss) from

operations 136,981

(8,392)

418,859

255,386















Net income/(loss) attributable to

TAL Education Group 99,612

(90,074)

367,236

(110,195) Share based compensation expenses 22,275

32,864

77,277

117,943 Non-GAAP net income/(loss)

attributable to TAL Education

Group $121,887

$(57,210)

$444,513

$7,748































Net income/(loss) per ADS













Basic $0.17

$(0.15)

$0.64

$(0.19) Diluted 0.17

(0.15)

0.61

(0.19) Non-GAAP Net income/(loss) per

ADS













Basic $0.21

$(0.10)

$0.78

$0.01 Diluted 0.20

(0.10)

0.74

0.01 ADSs used in calculating net

income/(loss) per ADS













Basic 573,061,914

597,287,832

569,854,929

594,553,110 Diluted 602,012,835

597,287,832

600,674,802

594,553,110 ADSs used in calculating













Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per

ADS













Basic 573,061,914

597,287,832

569,854,929

594,553,110 Diluted 602,012,835

597,287,832

600,674,802

620,891,562

Annex

Corrections to Certain Line Items of Previously Released Financial Statements for the First, Second and Third Quarters of Fiscal Year 2020

As TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company") previously announced on April 7, 2020, during its routine internal auditing process, the Company discovered certain employee wrongdoing in relation to the "Light Class" business. The wrongdoing inflated "Light Class" transactions. As a result, the Company's unaudited quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the three months ended May 31, 2019, August 31, 2019, and November 30, 2019 were impacted.

The Company is setting forth hereby corrections for the transactions at issue, which mainly include a reversal of net revenues, cost of revenues, general and administrative, inventory, prepaid expenses and other current assets, accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities. The accumulated negative impact for the first three quarters of fiscal year 2020 on net revenues and net income attributable to TAL Education Group was US$86.1 million and US$26.6 million, respectively. The decrease of basic net income per American Depositary Share for the nine months ended November 30, 2019 was US$0.04. The table below illustrates the impact of the aforementioned corrections on the Company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, condensed consolidated statements of operations and condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the relevant periods.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP CORRECTED LINE ITEMS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of May 31, 2019

As of August 31, 2019

As of November 30, 2019























































As previously

reported As revised (note 1)

As previously

reported As revised

As previously

reported As revised

















ASSETS

































Current assets















Inventory 10,880 10,880

12,456 12,456

21,288 22,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 199,730 169,161

213,904 162,221

244,873 161,165 Total current assets 2,146,075 2,115,506

1,788,436 1,736,753

3,007,136 2,924,146 Total assets $5,101,410 $5,070,841

$4,726,173 $4,674,490

$5,938,695 $5,855,705

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

































Current liabilities















Accounts payable $76,759 $56,237

$112,246 $77,408

$148,393 $90,947 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 361,707 360,520

401,359 402,509

503,781 504,854 Total current liabilities 1,684,275 1,662,566

1,338,162 1,304,474

2,187,891 2,131,518 Total liabilities 2,518,258 2,496,549

2,171,588 2,137,900

3,307,872 3,251,499

















Equity















Retained earnings 913,010 904,158

898,610 880,631

926,787 900,193 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,635) (16,643)

(55,997) (56,013)

(34,400) (34,423) Total TAL Education Group's equity 2,540,600 2,531,740

2,513,596 2,495,601

2,594,126 2,567,509 Total equity 2,583,152 2,574,292

2,554,585 2,536,590

2,630,823 2,604,206 Total liabilities and equity $5,101,410 $5,070,841

$4,726,173 $4,674,490

$5,938,695 $5,855,705

TAL EDUCATION GROUP CORRECTED LINE ITEMS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

May 31, 2019

August 31, 2019

November 30, 2019

As previously

reported

As revised (note 1)

As previously

reported

As revised

As previously

reported

As revised

























$702,770

$673,414

$936,626

$913,195

$862,357

$829,017 Net revenues





















Cost of revenues 316,875

296,371

418,803

404,499

385,122

361,817 Gross profit 385,895

377,043

517,823

508,696

477,235

467,200 Operating expenses





















General and administrative 175,585

175,585

190,056

190,056

209,491

208,071 Total operating expenses 330,984

330,984

453,314

453,314

400,438

399,018 Income from operations 57,318

48,466

69,939

60,812

78,036

69,421 (Loss)/income before income

tax and loss from equity

method investments (11,644)

(20,496)

(24,131)

(33,258)

44,852

36,237 Net (loss)/income (10,216)

(19,068)

(17,373)

(26,500)

25,035

16,420 Total net (loss)/income

attributable to TAL

Education Group $(7,304)

$(16,156)

$(14,400)

$(23,527)

$28,177

$19,562























Net (loss)/income per common

share





















Basic $(0.04)

$(0.08)

$(0.07)

$(0.12)

$0.14

$0.10 Diluted (0.04)

(0.08)

(0.07)

(0.12)

0.14

0.09 Net (loss)/income per ADS





















Basic $(0.01)

$(0.03)

$(0.02)

$(0.04)

$0.05

$0.03 Diluted (0.01)

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.04)

0.05

0.03

TAL EDUCATION GROUP CORRECTED LINE ITEMS OF UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

May 31, 2019

August 31, 2019

November 30, 2019

As previously

reported

As revised (note 1)

As previously

reported

As revised

As previously

reported

As revised























Net (loss)/income $(10,216)

$(19,068)

$(17,373)

$(26,500)

$25,035

$16,420 Other comprehensive

(loss)/income, net of tax (34,948)

(34,956)

(40,759)

(40,767)

22,202

22,195 Comprehensive

(loss)/income (45,164)

(54,024)

(58,132)

(67,267)

47,237

38,615 Comprehensive

(loss)/income attributable

to TAL Education Group $(40,986)

$(49,846)

$(53,762)

$(62,897)

$49,774

$41,152

Note 1: The transaction at issue has immaterial impact to fiscal year 2019. The impact is included in the condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the

three months ended May 31, 2019, as revised.

