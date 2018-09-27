TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2018, and Adoption of up to US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program
-Quarterly Net Revenues up by 53.5% Year-Over-Year
-Quarterly Income from Operations Increased by 18.4% Year-Over-Year
-Quarterly Non-GAAP Income from Operations Increased by 23.8% Year-Over-Year
-Quarterly Student Enrollments up by 120.2% Year-Over-Year
04:00 ET
BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended August 31, 2018.
Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
- Net revenues increased by 53.5% year-over-year to US$699.8 million from US$455.8 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Income from operations increased by 18.4% to US$80.9 million from US$68.3 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 23.8% to US$99.0 million from US$79.9 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net income attributable to TAL increased by 29.5% year-over-year to US$77.0 million, from US$59.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.8% to US$95.1 million from US$71.1 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were US$0.14 and US$0.13, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.17 and US$0.16, respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$1,646.5 million as of August 31, 2018, compared to US$1,498.9 million as of February 28, 2018.
- Total student enrollments increased by 120.2% year-over-year to approximately 4,937,320 from approximately 2,242,380 in the same period of the prior year.
Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2018
- Net revenues increased by 60.8% year-over-year to US$1,250.4 million from US$777.7 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Income from operations increased by 60.5% to US$155.9 million from US$97.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.
- Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 58.2% to US$188.9 million from US$119.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Net income attributable to TAL increased by 63.0% year-over-year to US$143.8 million, from US$88.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.0% to US$176.9 million from US$110.5 million in the same period of the prior year.
- Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.25 and US$0.24, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.31 and US$0.29, respectively.
- Average student enrollments per quarter during fiscal year 2019 increased by 110.2% year-over-year to approximately 3,457,140 from approximately 1,645,070 in the same period of fiscal year 2018.
- Total physical network increased from 594 learning centers in 42 cities as of February 28, 2018 to 648 learning centers in 43 cities as of August 31, 2018.
Financial and Operating Data -- Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019
(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)
|
Three Months Ended
|
August 31,
|
2017
|
2018
|
Pct. Change
|
Net revenues
|
455,750
|
699,783
|
53.5%
|
Net income attributable to TAL
|
59,450
|
76,990
|
29.5%
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
|
71,069
|
95,091
|
33.8%
|
Operating income
|
68,326
|
80,891
|
18.4%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
79,945
|
98,992
|
23.8%
|
Net income per ADS attributable to
|
0.11
|
0.14
|
17.8%
|
Net income per ADS attributable to
|
0.10
|
0.13
|
24.2%
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
|
0.14
|
0.17
|
21.7%
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
|
0.12
|
0.16
|
28.4%
|
Total student enrollments in small
|
2,242,380
|
4,937,320
|
120.2%
|
Six Months Ended
|
August 31,
|
2017
|
2018
|
Pct. Change
|
Net revenues
|
777,653
|
1,250,432
|
60.8%
|
Net income attributable to TAL
|
88,239
|
143,790
|
63.0%
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
|
110,543
|
176,857
|
60.0%
|
Operating income
|
97,131
|
155,880
|
60.5%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
119,435
|
188,947
|
58.2%
|
Net income per ADS attributable to
|
0.17
|
0.25
|
46.1%
|
Net income per ADS attributable to
|
0.16
|
0.24
|
53.9%
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
|
0.22
|
0.31
|
43.4%
|
Non-GAAP net income per ADS
|
0.19
|
0.29
|
51.8%
|
Average student enrollments per
|
1,645,070
|
3,457,140
|
110.2%
"In the second quarter, our revenue and enrollments grew steadily, which was based on stable online and offline business performance," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance product quality and customer satisfaction, and further our contribution to the healthy and sustainable development of the education sector."
Mr. Luo continued, "We continue to explore new technologies and deploy smart intelligence in our online and offline products to help promote education progress. We are confident that through our investments, we will continue to offer students innovative technology-based tutoring in a positive learning environment."
Adoption of Share Repurchase Program
On October 24, 2018, TAL's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to US$100 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months.
This share repurchase program authorizes the Company to purchase its ADSs or common shares from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in negotiated transactions off the market, in block trades and/ or other legally permissible ways in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and extent of any purchases will depend upon market conditions, the trading price of ADSs and other factors. TAL's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment to its terms and size accordingly. TAL plans to fund any share repurchases made under this program from the Company's available cash balance.
Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
Net Revenues
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, TAL reported net revenues of US$699.8 million, representing a 53.5% increase from US$455.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in quarterly student enrollments, which rose by 120.2% to approximately 4,937,320 from approximately 2,242,380 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by summer promotions in small classes and online courses.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, operating costs and expenses were US$620.1 million, a 58.7% increase from US$390.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$602.0 million, a 58.8% increase from US$379.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Cost of revenues grew by 34.6% to US$329.6 million from US$244.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 34.5% to US$329.4 million, from US$244.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 159.4% to US$151.7 million from US$58.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 160.9% to US$149.3 million from US$57.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.
General and administrative expenses increased by 59.0% to US$138.8 million from US$87.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.0% to US$123.3 million, from US$77.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 55.8% to US$18.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 from US$11.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.
Gross Profit
Gross profit grew by 75.6% to US$370.2 million from US$210.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Income from Operations
Income from operations increased by 18.4% to US$80.9 million from US$68.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 23.8% to US$99.0 million from US$79.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Other Income/(Expense)
Other expense was US$0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to other income of US$2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$15.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to US$16.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net income attributable to TAL increased by 29.5% to US$77.0 million from US$59.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.8% to US$95.1 million from US$71.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.14 and US$0.13 respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.17 and US$0.16, respectively.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 were US$42.5 million, an increase of US$4.9 million from US$37.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments
As of August 31, 2018, the Company had US$819.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$827.1 million of short-term investments, compared to US$711.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$787.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2018.
Deferred Revenue
As of August 31, 2018, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$869.8 million, compared to US$728.8 million as of August 31, 2017, representing an increase of 19.3%. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of the tuition collected in advance for the fall semester of Xueersi small classes.
Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019
Net Revenues
For the first six months of fiscal year 2019, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,250.4 million, representing a 60.8% increase from US$777.7 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments, which increased by 110.2% to approximately 3,457,140 from approximately 1,645,070 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in average student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth in enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.
Operating Costs and Expenses
In the first six months of fiscal year 2019, operating costs and expenses were US$1,100.8 million, a 60.8% increase from US$684.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,067.7 million, a 61.3% increase from US$662.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Cost of revenues grew by 42.5% to US$590.6 million from US$414.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 42.4% to US$590.3 million from US$414.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Selling and marketing expenses increased by 141.5% to US$246.2 million from US$102.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 143.2% to US$242.2 million from US$99.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the first six months of fiscal year 2019 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.
General and administrative expenses increased by 57.2% to US$263.9 million from US$167.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.8% to US$235.3 million from US$148.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 48.3% to US$33.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019 from US$22.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.
Gross Profit
Gross profit grew by 81.7% to US$659.8 million from US$363.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Income from Operations
Income from operations increased by 60.5% to US$155.9 million from US$97.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.2% to US$188.9 million from US$119.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Other Income/(Expense)
Other income was US$8.3 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019, mainly related to the fair value changes of equity securities in accordance with the update (ASU 2016-01 and ASU 2018-03) to the accounting standard (ASC321) adopted on March 1, 2018.
Income Tax Expense
Income tax expense was US$32.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019, compared to US$24.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group
Net income attributable to TAL increased by 63.0% to US$143.8 million from US$88.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.0% to US$176.9 million from US$110.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.25 and US$0.24, respectively, in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.31 and US$0.29, respectively.
Capital Expenditures
Capital expenditures for the first six months of fiscal year 2019 were US$71.2 million, an increase of US$4.0 million from US$67.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.
Business Outlook
Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 are expected to be between US$563.2 million and US$571.9 million, representing an increase of 30% to 32% on a year-over-year basis. If not taking into consideration the impact of potential change in exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. Dollar, the projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 35% to 37% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. These estimates reflect our current expectations, which is subject to change.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as TAL Education Group's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to continue to attract students to enroll in its courses; the Company's ability to continue to recruit, train and retain qualified teachers; the Company's ability to improve the content of its existing course offerings and to develop new courses; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to maintain and continue to improve its teaching results; and the Company's ability to compete effectively against its competitors. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's reports filed with, or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and TAL Education Group undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, and biology. The Company's learning center network currently covers over 40 key cities in China.
We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.
TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.
|
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
As of
February 28,
|
As of
August 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 711,519
|
$ 819,376
|
Restricted cash-current
|
6,267
|
1,867
|
Short-term investments
|
787,391
|
827,074
|
Inventory
|
5,272
|
8,375
|
Amounts due from related parties-current
|
3,229
|
14,886
|
Income tax receivables
|
15,093
|
7,058
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
133,235
|
172,157
|
Total current assets
|
1,662,006
|
1,850,793
|
Restricted cash-non-current
|
9,911
|
9,513
|
Property and equipment, net
|
247,266
|
269,858
|
Deferred tax assets-non-current
|
17,361
|
25,033
|
Rental deposits
|
47,333
|
51,008
|
Intangible assets, net
|
43,505
|
57,275
|
Goodwill
|
291,382
|
280,222
|
Long-term investments
|
597,606
|
811,619
|
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets
|
138,190
|
100,818
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,054,560
|
$ 3,456,139
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable (including accounts payable of
|
$ 57,605
|
$ 71,370
|
Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-
|
824,276
|
864,573
|
Amounts due to related parties-current (including
|
8,746
|
13,652
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
229,122
|
342,087
|
Income tax payable (including income tax payable of
|
13,638
|
29,948
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
-
|
239,641
|
Bond payable, current portion (including bond
|
-
|
5,275
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,133,387
|
1,566,546
|
Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred
|
17,980
|
5,273
|
Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including
|
271
|
331
|
Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred
|
20,039
|
7,400
|
Bond payable (including bond payable of the
|
11,075
|
-
|
Long-term payable (including long-term payable of
|
6,344
|
1,683
|
Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the
|
225,000
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
1,414,096
|
1,581,233
|
TAL Education Group Shareholders' Equity
|
Class A common shares
|
118
|
120
|
Class B common shares
|
71
|
71
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
884,717
|
924,059
|
Statutory reserve
|
38,315
|
38,315
|
Retained earnings
|
565,202
|
717,243
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
132,325
|
176,906
|
Total TAL Education Group's equity
|
1,620,748
|
1,856,714
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
19,716
|
18,192
|
Total equity
|
1,640,464
|
1,874,906
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 3,054,560
|
$ 3,456,139
|
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Net revenues
|
$ 455,750
|
$ 699,783
|
$ 777,653
|
$ 1,250,432
|
Cost of revenues (note 1)
|
244,930
|
329,565
|
414,534
|
590,647
|
Gross profit
|
210,820
|
370,218
|
363,119
|
659,785
|
Operating expenses (note 1)
|
Selling and marketing
|
58,491
|
151,700
|
101,953
|
246,207
|
General and administrative
|
87,312
|
138,798
|
167,943
|
263,949
|
Total operating expenses
|
145,803
|
290,498
|
269,896
|
510,156
|
Government subsidies
|
3,309
|
1,171
|
3,908
|
6,251
|
Income from operations
|
68,326
|
80,891
|
97,131
|
155,880
|
Interest income
|
10,534
|
19,259
|
18,235
|
35,822
|
Interest expense
|
(3,870)
|
(3,957)
|
(9,095)
|
(7,822)
|
Other income/(expense)
|
2,018
|
(355)
|
8,806
|
8,331
|
Impairment loss on long-term
|
-
|
-
|
(700)
|
(9,713)
|
Income before provision for
|
77,008
|
95,838
|
114,377
|
182,498
|
Provision for income tax
|
(16,158)
|
(15,532)
|
(24,553)
|
(32,864)
|
Loss from equity method
|
(1,965)
|
(4,081)
|
(3,248)
|
(7,138)
|
Net income
|
58,885
|
76,225
|
86,576
|
142,496
|
Add: Net loss attributable to
|
565
|
765
|
1,663
|
1,294
|
Total net income attributable
|
$ 59,450
|
$ 76,990
|
$ 88,239
|
$ 143,790
|
Net income per common share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.52
|
$ 0.76
|
Diluted
|
0.31
|
0.38
|
0.47
|
0.72
|
Net income per ADS (note 2)
|
Basic
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.25
|
Diluted
|
0.10
|
0.13
|
0.16
|
0.24
|
Weighted average shares used in
|
Basic
|
172,388,942
|
189,483,546
|
169,669,402
|
189,250,482
|
Diluted
|
193,131,866
|
200,422,889
|
193,585,695
|
200,406,007
|
Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
Ended August 31,
|
Ended August 31,
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Cost of revenues
|
$109
|
$185
|
$142
|
$348
|
Selling and marketing
|
1,258
|
2,407
|
2,376
|
4,033
|
General and administrative
|
10,252
|
15,509
|
19,786
|
28,686
|
Total
|
$11,619
|
$18,101
|
$22,304
|
$33,067
|
Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.
|
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
|
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(In thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
August 31,
|
For the Six Months Ended
August 31,
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Net income
|
$ 58,885
|
$ 76,225
|
$ 86,576
|
$ 142,496
|
Other comprehensive
|
24,005
|
(43,380)
|
31,299
|
43,329
|
Comprehensive income
|
82,890
|
32,845
|
117,875
|
185,825
|
Add: Comprehensive loss
|
565
|
1,804
|
1,663
|
2,546
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 83,455
|
$ 34,649
|
$ 119,538
|
$ 188,371
|
TAL EDUCATION GROUP
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|
For the Three Months
Ended August 31,
|
For the Six Months
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 244,930
|
$ 329,565
|
$ 414,534
|
$ 590,647
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
109
|
185
|
142
|
348
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
244,821
|
329,380
|
414,392
|
590,299
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
58,491
|
151,700
|
101,953
|
246,207
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
1,258
|
2,407
|
2,376
|
4,033
|
Non-GAAP selling and marketing
|
57,233
|
149,293
|
99,577
|
242,174
|
General and administrative
|
87,312
|
138,798
|
167,943
|
263,949
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
10,252
|
15,509
|
19,786
|
28,686
|
Non-GAAP general and
|
77,060
|
123,289
|
148,157
|
235,263
|
Operating costs and expenses
|
390,733
|
620,063
|
684,430
|
1,100,803
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
11,619
|
18,101
|
22,304
|
33,067
|
Non-GAAP operating costs and
|
379,114
|
601,962
|
662,126
|
1,067,736
|
Income from operations
|
68,326
|
80,891
|
97,131
|
155,880
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
11,619
|
18,101
|
22,304
|
33,067
|
Non-GAAP income from
|
79,945
|
98,992
|
119,435
|
188,947
|
Net income attributable to TAL
|
59,450
|
76,990
|
88,239
|
143,790
|
Share based compensation expenses
|
11,619
|
18,101
|
22,304
|
33,067
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 71,069
|
$ 95,091
|
$ 110,543
|
$ 176,857
|
Net income per ADS
|
Basic
|
$ 0.11
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.25
|
Diluted
|
0.10
|
0.13
|
0.16
|
0.24
|
Non-GAAP Net income per ADS
|
Basic
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.17
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.31
|
Diluted
|
0.12
|
0.16
|
0.19
|
0.29
|
ADSs used in calculating net
|
Basic
|
517,166,827
|
568,450,639
|
509,008,205
|
567,751,446
|
Diluted
|
579,395,597
|
601,268,668
|
580,757,085
|
601,218,021
|
Note 3: The Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP adjusted net
SOURCE TAL Education Group
