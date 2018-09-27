TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2018, and Adoption of up to US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended August 31, 2018.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net revenues increased by 53.5% year-over-year to US$699.8 million from US$455.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations increased by 18.4% to US$80.9 million from US$68.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 23.8% to US$99.0 million from US$79.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Net income attributable to TAL increased by 29.5% year-over-year to US$77.0 million , from US$59.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

, from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.8% to US$95.1 million from US$71.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were US$0.14 and US$0.13 , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.17 and US$0.16 , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

and , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$1,646.5 million as of August 31, 2018 , compared to US$1,498.9 million as of February 28, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of . Total student enrollments increased by 120.2% year-over-year to approximately 4,937,320 from approximately 2,242,380 in the same period of the prior year.

Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2018

Net revenues increased by 60.8% year-over-year to US$1,250.4 million from US$777.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations increased by 60.5% to US$155.9 million from US$97.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.

from in the same period of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations increased by 58.2% to US$188.9 million from US$119.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Net income attributable to TAL increased by 63.0% year-over-year to US$143.8 million , from US$88.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

, from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.0% to US$176.9 million from US$110.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.25 and US$0.24 , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.31 and US$0.29 , respectively.

and , respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Average student enrollments per quarter during fiscal year 2019 increased by 110.2% year-over-year to approximately 3,457,140 from approximately 1,645,070 in the same period of fiscal year 2018.

Total physical network increased from 594 learning centers in 42 cities as of February 28, 2018 to 648 learning centers in 43 cities as of August 31, 2018 .

Financial and Operating Data -- Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019

(In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)

Three Months Ended August 31, 2017 2018 Pct. Change Net revenues 455,750 699,783 53.5% Net income attributable to TAL 59,450 76,990 29.5% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 71,069 95,091 33.8% Operating income 68,326 80,891 18.4% Non-GAAP operating income 79,945 98,992 23.8% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.11 0.14 17.8% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.10 0.13 24.2% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.14 0.17 21.7% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.12 0.16 28.4% Total student enrollments in small

class, one-on-one, and online courses 2,242,380 4,937,320 120.2% Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 2018 Pct. Change Net revenues 777,653 1,250,432 60.8% Net income attributable to TAL 88,239 143,790 63.0% Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 110,543 176,857 60.0% Operating income 97,131 155,880 60.5% Non-GAAP operating income 119,435 188,947 58.2% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.17 0.25 46.1% Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.16 0.24 53.9% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.22 0.31 43.4% Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.19 0.29 51.8% Average student enrollments per

quarter 1,645,070 3,457,140 110.2%

"In the second quarter, our revenue and enrollments grew steadily, which was based on stable online and offline business performance," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer. "Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance product quality and customer satisfaction, and further our contribution to the healthy and sustainable development of the education sector."

Mr. Luo continued, "We continue to explore new technologies and deploy smart intelligence in our online and offline products to help promote education progress. We are confident that through our investments, we will continue to offer students innovative technology-based tutoring in a positive learning environment."

Adoption of Share Repurchase Program

On October 24, 2018, TAL's board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to US$100 million of the Company's common shares over the next 12 months.

This share repurchase program authorizes the Company to purchase its ADSs or common shares from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in negotiated transactions off the market, in block trades and/ or other legally permissible ways in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and extent of any purchases will depend upon market conditions, the trading price of ADSs and other factors. TAL's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment to its terms and size accordingly. TAL plans to fund any share repurchases made under this program from the Company's available cash balance.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, TAL reported net revenues of US$699.8 million, representing a 53.5% increase from US$455.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in quarterly student enrollments, which rose by 120.2% to approximately 4,937,320 from approximately 2,242,380 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total student enrollments was driven primarily by summer promotions in small classes and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, operating costs and expenses were US$620.1 million, a 58.7% increase from US$390.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$602.0 million, a 58.8% increase from US$379.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Cost of revenues grew by 34.6% to US$329.6 million from US$244.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 34.5% to US$329.4 million, from US$244.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 159.4% to US$151.7 million from US$58.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 160.9% to US$149.3 million from US$57.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 59.0% to US$138.8 million from US$87.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.0% to US$123.3 million, from US$77.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 55.8% to US$18.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 from US$11.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 75.6% to US$370.2 million from US$210.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 18.4% to US$80.9 million from US$68.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 23.8% to US$99.0 million from US$79.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other expense was US$0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to other income of US$2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$15.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, compared to US$16.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 29.5% to US$77.0 million from US$59.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 33.8% to US$95.1 million from US$71.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.14 and US$0.13 respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.17 and US$0.16, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 were US$42.5 million, an increase of US$4.9 million from US$37.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of August 31, 2018, the Company had US$819.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$827.1 million of short-term investments, compared to US$711.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$787.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2018.

Deferred Revenue

As of August 31, 2018, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$869.8 million, compared to US$728.8 million as of August 31, 2017, representing an increase of 19.3%. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of the tuition collected in advance for the fall semester of Xueersi small classes.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019

Net Revenues

For the first six months of fiscal year 2019, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,250.4 million, representing a 60.8% increase from US$777.7 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments, which increased by 110.2% to approximately 3,457,140 from approximately 1,645,070 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in average student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth in enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first six months of fiscal year 2019, operating costs and expenses were US$1,100.8 million, a 60.8% increase from US$684.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,067.7 million, a 61.3% increase from US$662.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Cost of revenues grew by 42.5% to US$590.6 million from US$414.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation and rental costs. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 42.4% to US$590.3 million from US$414.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 141.5% to US$246.2 million from US$102.0 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 143.2% to US$242.2 million from US$99.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the first six months of fiscal year 2019 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 57.2% to US$263.9 million from US$167.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.8% to US$235.3 million from US$148.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 48.3% to US$33.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019 from US$22.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2018.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 81.7% to US$659.8 million from US$363.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 60.5% to US$155.9 million from US$97.1 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 58.2% to US$188.9 million from US$119.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other income was US$8.3 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019, mainly related to the fair value changes of equity securities in accordance with the update (ASU 2016-01 and ASU 2018-03) to the accounting standard (ASC321) adopted on March 1, 2018.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$32.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019, compared to US$24.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL increased by 63.0% to US$143.8 million from US$88.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 60.0% to US$176.9 million from US$110.5 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were US$0.25 and US$0.24, respectively, in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.31 and US$0.29, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the first six months of fiscal year 2019 were US$71.2 million, an increase of US$4.0 million from US$67.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2018. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Business Outlook

Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 are expected to be between US$563.2 million and US$571.9 million, representing an increase of 30% to 32% on a year-over-year basis. If not taking into consideration the impact of potential change in exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. Dollar, the projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 35% to 37% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. These estimates reflect our current expectations, which is subject to change.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, and biology. The Company's learning center network currently covers over 40 key cities in China.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) As of February 28,

2018 As of August 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 711,519 $ 819,376 Restricted cash-current 6,267 1,867 Short-term investments 787,391 827,074 Inventory 5,272 8,375 Amounts due from related parties-current 3,229 14,886 Income tax receivables 15,093 7,058 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 133,235 172,157 Total current assets 1,662,006 1,850,793 Restricted cash-non-current 9,911 9,513 Property and equipment, net 247,266 269,858 Deferred tax assets-non-current 17,361 25,033 Rental deposits 47,333 51,008 Intangible assets, net 43,505 57,275 Goodwill 291,382 280,222 Long-term investments 597,606 811,619 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 138,190 100,818 Total assets $ 3,054,560 $ 3,456,139 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable (including accounts payable of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 51,809 and 63,469 as of

February 28, 2018, and August 31, 2018,

respectively) $ 57,605 $ 71,370 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-

current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 772,642 and 816,155 as of

February 28, 2018, and August 31, 2018,

respectively) 824,276 864,573 Amounts due to related parties-current (including

amounts due to related parties-current of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 2,875 and 3,337 as of February

28, 2018, and August 31, 2018, respectively) 8,746 13,652 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(including accrued expenses and other current

liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse

to TAL Education Group of 158,849 and 283,872 as of

February 28, 2018, and August 31, 2018,

respectively) 229,122 342,087 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 12,106 and 24,904 as of

February 28, 2018, and August 31, 2018,

respectively) 13,638 29,948 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

(including short-term debt and current portion of

long-term debt of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and nil as

of February 28, 2018, and August 31, 2018,

respectively) - 239,641 Bond payable, current portion (including bond

payable, current portion of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil

and nil as of February 28, 2018, and August 31,

2018, respectively) - 5,275 Total current liabilities 1,133,387 1,566,546 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred

revenue-non-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of

17,980 and 5,273 as of February 28, 2018, and

August 31, 2018, respectively) 17,980 5,273 Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including

amounts due to related parties-non-current of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and 151 as of February 28,

2018, and August 31, 2018, respectively) 271 331 Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred

tax liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of

19,867 and 7,260 as of February 28, 2018, and

August 31, 2018, respectively) 20,039 7,400 Bond payable (including bond payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28,

2018, and August 31,2018, respectively) 11,075 - Long-term payable (including long-term payable of

the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 4,660 and nil as of February 28,

2018, and August 31, 2018, respectively) 6,344 1,683 Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28,

2018, and August 31, 2018, respectively) 225,000 - Total liabilities 1,414,096 1,581,233 TAL Education Group Shareholders' Equity Class A common shares 118 120 Class B common shares 71 71 Additional paid-in capital 884,717 924,059 Statutory reserve 38,315 38,315 Retained earnings 565,202 717,243 Accumulated other comprehensive income 132,325 176,906 Total TAL Education Group's equity 1,620,748 1,856,714 Noncontrolling interest 19,716 18,192 Total equity 1,640,464 1,874,906 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,054,560 $ 3,456,139

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended

August 31, For the Six Months Ended

August 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net revenues $ 455,750 $ 699,783 $ 777,653 $ 1,250,432 Cost of revenues (note 1) 244,930 329,565 414,534 590,647 Gross profit 210,820 370,218 363,119 659,785 Operating expenses (note 1) Selling and marketing 58,491 151,700 101,953 246,207 General and administrative 87,312 138,798 167,943 263,949 Total operating expenses 145,803 290,498 269,896 510,156 Government subsidies 3,309 1,171 3,908 6,251 Income from operations 68,326 80,891 97,131 155,880 Interest income 10,534 19,259 18,235 35,822 Interest expense (3,870) (3,957) (9,095) (7,822) Other income/(expense) 2,018 (355) 8,806 8,331 Impairment loss on long-term

investments - - (700) (9,713) Income before provision for

income tax and loss from

equity method investments 77,008 95,838 114,377 182,498 Provision for income tax (16,158) (15,532) (24,553) (32,864) Loss from equity method

investments (1,965) (4,081) (3,248) (7,138) Net income 58,885 76,225 86,576 142,496 Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 565 765 1,663 1,294 Total net income attributable

to TAL Education Group $ 59,450 $ 76,990 $ 88,239 $ 143,790 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 0.76 Diluted 0.31 0.38 0.47 0.72 Net income per ADS (note 2) Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.10 0.13 0.16 0.24 Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income per

common share Basic 172,388,942 189,483,546 169,669,402 189,250,482 Diluted 193,131,866 200,422,889 193,585,695 200,406,007 Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows: For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended August 31, Ended August 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Cost of revenues $109 $185 $142 $348 Selling and marketing 1,258 2,407 2,376 4,033 General and administrative 10,252 15,509 19,786 28,686 Total $11,619 $18,101 $22,304 $33,067 Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands) For the Three Months Ended August 31, For the Six Months Ended August 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Net income $ 58,885 $ 76,225 $ 86,576 $ 142,496 Other comprehensive

income/(loss), net of tax 24,005 (43,380) 31,299 43,329 Comprehensive income 82,890 32,845 117,875 185,825 Add: Comprehensive loss

attributable to noncontrolling

interest 565 1,804 1,663 2,546 Comprehensive income

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 83,455 $ 34,649 $ 119,538 $ 188,371

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended August 31, For the Six Months

Ended August 31, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Cost of revenues $ 244,930 $ 329,565 $ 414,534 $ 590,647 Share-based compensation expense

in cost of revenues 109 185 142 348 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 244,821 329,380 414,392 590,299 Selling and marketing expenses 58,491 151,700 101,953 246,207 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 1,258 2,407 2,376 4,033 Non-GAAP selling and marketing

expenses 57,233 149,293 99,577 242,174 General and administrative

expenses 87,312 138,798 167,943 263,949 Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 10,252 15,509 19,786 28,686 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 77,060 123,289 148,157 235,263 Operating costs and expenses 390,733 620,063 684,430 1,100,803 Share-based compensation expense

in operating costs and expenses 11,619 18,101 22,304 33,067 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 379,114 601,962 662,126 1,067,736 Income from operations 68,326 80,891 97,131 155,880 Share based compensation expenses 11,619 18,101 22,304 33,067 Non-GAAP income from

operations 79,945 98,992 119,435 188,947 Net income attributable to TAL

Education Group 59,450 76,990 88,239 143,790 Share based compensation expenses 11,619 18,101 22,304 33,067 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ 71,069 $ 95,091 $ 110,543 $ 176,857 Net income per ADS Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 Diluted 0.10 0.13 0.16 0.24 Non-GAAP Net income per ADS

(note 3) Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.17 $ 0.22 $ 0.31 Diluted 0.12 0.16 0.19 0.29 ADSs used in calculating net

income per ADS Basic 517,166,827 568,450,639 509,008,205 567,751,446 Diluted 579,395,597 601,268,668 580,757,085 601,218,021 Note 3: The Non-GAAP adjusted net income per ADS is computed using Non-GAAP adjusted net

income and the same number of ADSs used in GAAP basic and diluted EPS calculation.

SOURCE TAL Education Group