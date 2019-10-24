TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2019

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended August 31, 2019.

Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net revenues increased by 33.8% year-over-year to US$936.6 million from US$699.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations decreased by 13.5% year-over-year to US$69.9 million , from US$80.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

, from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 0.2% year-over-year to US$98.8 million , from US$99.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

, from in the same period of the prior year. Net loss attributable to TAL was US$14.4 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$77.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 84.8% to US$14.5 million from US$95.1 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.02 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02 . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both . Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$1,542.3 million as of August 31, 2019 , compared to US$1,515.6 million as of February 28, 2019 .

as of , compared to as of . Total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 54.5% year-over-year to approximately 3,413,120 from approximately 2,208,640 in the same period of the prior year.

Highlights for the Six Months Ended August 31, 2019

Net revenues increased by 31.1% year-over-year to US$1,639.4 million from US$1,250.4 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Income from operations decreased by 18.4% to US$127.3 million from US$155.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations decreased by 3.6% to US$182.2 million from US$188.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Net loss attributable to TAL was US$21.7 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$143.8 million in the same period of the prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 81.2% to US$33.2 million from US$176.9 million in the same period of the prior year.

from in the same period of the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.04 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.06 and US$0.05 , respectively.

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course per quarter during fiscal year 2020 increased by 49.6 % year-over-year to approximately 2,565,660 from approximately 1,715,200 in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Total physical network increased from 676 learning centers in 56 cities as of February 28, 2019 to 758 learning centers in 69 cities as of August 31, 2019 .

Financial and Operating Data -- Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2020 (In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)



Three Months Ended

August 31,

2018 2019 Pct. Change Net revenues 699,783 936,626 33.8% Operating income 80,891 69,939 (13.5%) Non-GAAP operating income 98,992 98,795 (0.2%) Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 76,990 (14,400) (118.7%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 95,091 14,456 (84.8%) Net income/(loss) per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.14 (0.02) (117.9%) Net income/(loss) per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.13 (0.02) (118.9%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.17 0.02 (85.5%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.16 0.02 (85.3%) Total Student Enrollments of normal

priced long-term course 2,208,640 3,413,120 54.5%





Six Months Ended

August 31,

2018 2019 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,250,432 1,639,396 31.1% Operating income 155,880 127,257 (18.4%) Non-GAAP operating income 188,947 182,197 (3.6%) Net income/(loss) attributable to TAL 143,790 (21,704) (115.1%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 176,857 33,236 (81.2%) Net income/(loss) per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.25 (0.04) (114.5%) Net income/(loss) per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.24 (0.04) (115.3%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.31 0.06 (82.0%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.29 0.05 (81.8%) Average Student Enrollments of normal

priced long-term course 1,715,200 2,565,660 49.6%

"The second quarter revenue performance was based on the healthy and broadly distributed growth of our overall small class business across the cities we currently cover and the continued scaling of our online courses," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer.

"The core offline business of TAL remains the stable foundation of our business. We have expanded our learning center network and geographical presence to 69 cities by the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. We have made unremitting efforts to innovate and improve all areas of our education ideas, products and services, particularly through leveraging our advanced education resources in online and online related technologies, and will continue to do so in the coming years," Mr. Luo added.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net Revenues

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, TAL reported net revenues of US$936.6 million, representing a 33.8% increase from US$699.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 54.5% to approximately 3,413,120 from approximately 2,208,640 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course was primarily driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, operating costs and expenses were US$872.1 million, representing a 40.6% increase from US$620.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$843.3 million, a 40.1% increase from US$602.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Cost of revenues increased by 27.1% to US$418.8 million from US$329.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 27.1% to US$418.5 million, from US$329.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 73.5% to US$263.3 million from US$151.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 73.4% to US$258.9 million, from US$149.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 36.9% to US$190.1 million from US$138.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 34.6% to US$165.9 million, from US$123.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 59.4% to US$28.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 from US$18.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 39.9% to US$517.8 million from US$370.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Income from Operations

Income from operations decreased by 13.5% to US$69.9 million from US$80.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 0.2% to US$98.8 million from US$99.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Other (Expense)/Income

Other expense was US$55.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, mainly related to loss from the fair value change of an equity security with readily determinable fair value.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$54.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to nil for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax (Expense)/Benefit

Income tax benefit was US$8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$15.5 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$14.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$77.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 84.8% to US$14.5 million, from US$95.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.02 in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.02.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 were US$43.7 million, an increase of US$1.2 million from US$42.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of August 31, 2019, the Company had US$1,288.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$253.8 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,247.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$268.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2019.

Deferred Revenue

The Company's deferred revenue balance was US$497.6 million, compared to US$869.8 million as of August 31, 2018, representing a year-over-year decrease of 42.8% mainly due to the change of tuition fees collection schedule to meet certain regulatory requirement.

Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2019

Net Revenues

For the first six months of fiscal year 2020, TAL reported net revenues of US$1,639.4 million, representing a 31.1% increase from US$1,250.4 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments, which increased by 49.6% to approximately 2,565,660 from approximately 1,715,200 in the same period of the prior year. The increase in average student enrollments was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first six months of fiscal year 2020, operating costs and expenses were US$1,520.0 million, a 38.1% increase from US$1,100.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$1,465.0 million, a 37.2% increase from US$1,067.7 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Cost of revenues grew by 24.6% to US$735.7 million from US$590.6 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 24.5% to US$735.1 million from US$590.3 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 70.0% to US$418.7 million from US$246.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 69.4% to US$410.2 million from US$242.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the first six months of fiscal year 2020 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 38.5% to US$365.6 million from US$263.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 35.9% to US$319.7 million from US$235.3 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 66.1% to US$54.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2020 from US$33.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 37.0% to US$903.7 million from US$659.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Income from Operations

Income from operations decreased by 18.4% to US$127.3 million from US$155.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 3.6% to US$182.2 million from US$188.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Other (Expense)/Income

Other expense was US$86.9 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, mainly related to loss from the fair value change of an equity security with readily determinable fair value.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$104.8 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$9.7 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than-temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax (Expense)/Benefit

Income tax benefit was US$10.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$32.9 million of income tax expense in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net loss attributable to TAL was US$21.7 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$143.8 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 81.2% to US$33.2 million from US$176.9 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both US$0.04, in the first six months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.06 and US$0.05, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the first six months of fiscal year 2020 were US$85.1 million, an increase of US$13.9 million from US$71.2 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly due to leasehold improvements and the purchase of servers, computers, software systems and other hardware for the Company's teaching facilities and mobile network research and development.

Business Outlook

Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 are expected to be between US$826.2 million and US$843.8 million, representing an increase of 41% to 44% on a year-over-year basis.

If not taking into consideration the impact of potential change in exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. Dollar, the projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 45% to 48% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

February 28,

August 31,

2019

2019 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,247,140

$1,288,449 Restricted cash-current 9,227

2,041 Short-term investments 268,424

253,843 Inventory 7,750

12,456 Amounts due from related parties-current 3,341

16,633 Income tax receivables 7,204

1,110 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 202,630

213,904 Total current assets 1,745,716

1,788,436 Restricted cash-non-current 7,334

7,240 Amounts due from related parties-non-current 1,747

2,398 Property and equipment, net 287,877

309,315 Deferred tax assets-non-current 29,179

57,214 Rental deposits 56,135

61,259 Intangible assets, net 74,776

64,026 Land use right, net -

202,209 Goodwill 414,228

402,453 Long-term investments 850,695

673,549 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 267,404

70,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,087,330 Total assets $3,735,091

$4,726,173







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 98,436 and 105,387 as of February 28, 2019 and

August 31, 2019, respectively) $106,493

$112,246 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-current

of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 401,027 and 468,307 as of February

28, 2019 and August 31, 2019, respectively) 433,610

496,288 Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts due

to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 18,504 and 17,012 as

of February 28, 2019 and August 31, 2019, respectively) 24,375

53,058 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 291,728 and 335,719 as of February 28, 2019 and

August 31, 2019, respectively) 365,195

401,359 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 36,670 and 44,285 as of February 28, 2019

and August 31, 2019, respectively) 38,743

12,494 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

(including short-term debt and current portion of long-term

debt of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

August 31, 2019, respectively) 210,027

- Bond payable, current portion (including bond payable, current

portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

August 31, 2019, respectively) 5,275

- Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

230,512 as of February 28, 2019 and August 31, 2019,

respectively) -

262,717 Total current liabilities 1,183,718

1,338,162 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred revenue

-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to

TAL Education Group of 2,497 and 1,333 as of February 28,

2019 and August 31, 2019, respectively) 2,497

1,333























Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including amounts

due to related parties-non-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of 106 and 36 as

of February 28, 2019 and August 31, 2019, respectively) 196

36







Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred tax

liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 16,951 and 7,422 as of

February 28, 2019 and August 31, 2019, respectively) 17,738

8,145 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current

liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 465 and 435 as of February 28, 2019

and August 31, 2019, respectively) 465

435 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of nil and 752,925 as of February 28, 2019 and

August 31, 2019, respectively) -

823,477 Total liabilities 1,204,614

2,171,588







Equity





Class A common shares 127

130 Class B common shares 71

68 Class A common shares issuable 1,977

- Additional paid-in capital 1,485,521

1,612,095 Statutory reserve 58,690

58,690 Retained earnings 920,314

898,610 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 17,047

(55,997) Total TAL Education Group's equity 2,483,747

2,513,596 Noncontrolling interest 46,730

40,989 Total equity 2,530,477

2,554,585 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,735,091

$ 4,726,173

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

August 31, For the Six Months Ended August 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Net revenues $ 699,783

$ 936,626

$ 1,250,432

$ 1,639,396 Cost of revenues (note 1) 329,565

418,803

590,647

735,678 Gross profit 370,218

517,823

659,785

903,718 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 151,700

263,258

246,207

418,657 General and administrative 138,798

190,056

263,949

365,641 Total operating expenses 290,498

453,314

510,156

784,298 Government subsidies 1,171

5,430

6,251

7,837 Income from operations 80,891

69,939

155,880

127,257 Interest income 19,259

17,783

35,822

33,870 Interest expense (3,957)

(2,104)

(7,822)

(5,228) Other (expense)/income (355)

(55,555)

8,331

(86,886) Impairment loss on long-term

investments -

(54,194)

(9,713)

(104,788) Income/(loss) before provision

for income tax and loss from

equity method investments 95,838

(24,131)

182,498

(35,775) Income tax (expense)/benefit (15,532)

8,116

(32,864)

10,875 Loss from equity method

investments (4,081)

(1,358)

(7,138)

(2,689) Net income/(loss) 76,225

(17,373)

142,496

(27,589) Add: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest 765

2,973

1,294

5,885 Total net income/(loss)

attributable to TAL Education Group $ 76,990

$ (14,400)

$ 143,790

$ (21,704) Net income/(loss) per common

share













Basic $ 0.41

$ (0.07)

$ 0.76

$ (0.11) Diluted 0.38

(0.07)

0.72

(0.11) Net income/(loss) per ADS

(note 2)













Basic $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.25

$ (0.04) Diluted 0.13

(0.02)

0.24

(0.04) Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income/(loss)

per common share













Basic 189,483,546

197,940,260

189,250,482

197,550,175 Diluted 200,422,889

197,940,260

200,406,007

197,550,175

Note 1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended August 31,

Ended August 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Cost of revenues $185

$318

$348

$565 Selling and marketing expenses 2,407

4,377

4,033

8,417 General and administrative expenses 15,509

24,161

28,686

45,958 Total $18,101

$28,856

$33,067

$54,940

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended August 31,

For the Six Months Ended August 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019















Net income/(loss) $ 76,225

$ (17,373)

$ 142,496

$ (27,589) Other comprehensive (loss)

/income, net of tax (43,380)

(40,759)

43,329

(75,707) Comprehensive income/(loss) 32,845

(58,132)

185,825

(103,296) Add: Comprehensive loss

attributable to noncontrolling

interest 1,804

4,370

2,546

8,548 Comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to TAL

Education Group $ 34,649

$ (53,762)

$ 188,371

$ (94,748)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended August 31,

For the Six Months

Ended August 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019















Cost of revenues $ 329,565

$ 418,803

$ 590,647

$ 735,678 Share-based compensation expense

in cost of revenues 185

318

348

565 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 329,380

418,485

590,299

735,113















Selling and marketing expenses 151,700

263,258

246,207

418,657 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 2,407

4,377

4,033

8,417 Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses 149,293

258,881

242,174

410,240















General and administrative

expenses 138,798

190,056

263,949

365,641 Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 15,509

24,161

28,686

45,958 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 123,289

165,895

235,263

319,683















Operating costs and expenses 620,063

872,117

1,100,803

1,519,976 Share-based compensation expense

in operating costs and expenses 18,101

28,856

33,067

54,940 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 601,962

843,261

1,067,736

1,465,036















Income from operations 80,891

69,939

155,880

127,257 Share based compensation expenses 18,101

28,856

33,067

54,940 Non-GAAP income from

operations 98,992

98,795

188,947

182,197















Net income/(loss) attributable to

TAL Education Group 76,990

(14,400)

143,790

(21,704) Share based compensation expenses 18,101

28,856

33,067

54,940 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ 95,091

$ 14,456

$ 176,857

$ 33,236 Net income/(loss) per ADS













Basic $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.25

$ (0.04) Diluted 0.13

(0.02)

0.24

(0.04) Non-GAAP Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.17

$ 0.02

$ 0.31

$ 0.06 Diluted 0.16

0.02

0.29

0.05 ADSs used in calculating net

income/(loss) per ADS













Basic 568,450,639

593,820,780

567,751,446

592,650,525 Diluted 601,268,668

593,820,780

601,218,021

592,650,525 ADSs used in calculating Non-

GAAP net income per ADS













Basic 568,450,639

593,820,780

567,751,446

592,650,525 Diluted 601,268,668

619,765,083

601,218,021

619,754,673

