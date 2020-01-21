TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2019

BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL" or the "Company"), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended November 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net revenues increased by 47.2% year-over-year to US$862.4 million from US$586.0 million in the same period of prior year.

from in the same period of prior year. Income from operations increased by 9.9% year-over-year to US$78.0 million , from US$71.0 million in the same period of prior year.

, from in the same period of prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 16.4% year-over-year to US$108.2 million , from US$92.9 million in the same period of prior year.

, from in the same period of prior year. Net income attributable to TAL was US$28.2 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$123.8 million in the same period of prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$58.3 million , compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$145.8 million in the same period of prior year.

, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of prior year. Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") were both US$0.05 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.10 and US$0.09 , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share.

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were and , respectively. Three ADSs represent one Class A common share. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2,729.8 million as of November 30, 2019 , compared to US$1,515.6 million as of February 28, 2019 .

as of , compared to as of . Total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course increased by 66.0% year-over-year to approximately 2,318,000 from approximately 1,396,620 in the same period of prior year.

Highlights for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2019

Net revenues increased by 36.2% year-over-year to US$2,501.8 million from US$1,836.4 million in the same period of prior year.

from in the same period of prior year. Income from operations decreased by 9.5% to US$205.3 million from US$226.9 million in the same period of prior year.

from in the same period of prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.0% to US$290.4 million from US$281.9 million in the same period of prior year.

from in the same period of prior year. Net income attributable to TAL was US$6.5 million , compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$267.6 million in the same period of prior year.

, compared to net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, was US$91.6 million , compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of US$322.6 million in the same period of prior year.

, compared to Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL of in the same period of prior year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.01 . Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.15 .

. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, excluding share-based compensation expenses, were both . Average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course per quarter during fiscal year 2020 increased by 54.3% year-over-year to approximately 2,483,100 from approximately 1,609,000 in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Total physical network increased from 676 learning centers in 56 cities in China as of February 28, 2019 to 794 learning centers in 70 cities as of November 30, 2019 .

Financial and Operating Data -- Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2020 (In US$ thousands, except per ADS data, student enrollments and percentages)



Three Months Ended

November 30,

2018 2019 Pct. Change Net revenues 585,991 862,357 47.2% Operating income 70,996 78,036 9.9% Non-GAAP operating income 92,931 108,175 16.4% Net income attributable to TAL 123,834 28,177 (77.2%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 145,769 58,316 (60.0%) Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.22 0.05 (78.2%) Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.21 0.05 (78.1%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.26 0.10 (61.7%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.24 0.09 (61.4%) Total Student Enrollments of normal

priced long-term course 1,396,620 2,318,000 66.0%





Nine Months Ended

November 30,

2018 2019 Pct. Change Net revenues 1,836,423 2,501,753 36.2% Operating income 226,876 205,293 (9.5%) Non-GAAP operating income 281,878 290,372 3.0% Net income attributable to TAL 267,624 6,473 (97.6%) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

TAL 322,626 91,552 (71.6%) Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – basic 0.47 0.01 (97.7%) Net income per ADS attributable to

TAL – diluted 0.45 0.01 (97.7%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – basic 0.57 0.15 (72.8%) Non-GAAP net income per ADS

attributable to TAL – diluted 0.54 0.15 (72.5%) Average Student Enrollments of normal

priced long-term course 1,609,000 2,483,100 54.3%

"This quarter's results reflect the progress in our efforts to build a healthy and sustainable business model based on product development, technology, customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies," said Mr. Rong Luo, TAL's Chief Financial Officer.

"We expect the growth momentum of our overall business to continue as we further develop our offline network at a suitable speed and scale our online offerings," Mr. Luo continued. "We will keep up the progress to make our various offline and online tutoring services more widely available in larger geographies by leveraging our offline and online advantages and new technology resources," Mr. Luo added.

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020

Net Revenues

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, TAL reported net revenues of US$862.4 million, representing a 47.2% increase from US$586.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 66.0% to approximately 2,318,000 from approximately 1,396,620 in the same period of prior year. The increase in total Student Enrollments of normal priced long-term course was primarily driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, operating costs and expenses were US$785.6 million, representing a 52.4% increase from US$515.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$755.4 million, a 53.1% increase from US$493.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Cost of revenues increased by 43.9% to US$385.1 million from US$267.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to an increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 43.9% to US$384.9 million, from US$267.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 87.9% to US$190.9 million from US$101.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 89.2% to US$186.4 million, from US$98.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 43.3% to US$209.5 million from US$146.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 44.5% to US$184.2 million, from US$127.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 37.4% to US$30.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 from US$21.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 49.9% to US$477.2 million from US$318.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Income from Operations

Income from operations increased by 9.9% to US$78.0 million from US$71.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 16.4% to US$108.2 million from US$92.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other expense was US$3.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to other income of US$98.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Other income in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 was substantially all from the fair value changes of a long-term investment. The fair value changes of such long-term investment were transferred from accumulated other comprehensive income to other income as the investment was reclassified from available-for-sale investment to equity security with readily determinable fair value upon listing on the Hong Kong Exchange in November 2018.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$46.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$41.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$16.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$10.4 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$28.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$123.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 60.0% to US$58.3 million, from US$145.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.05 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$0.10 and US$0.09, respectively.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 were US$40.1 million, compared to US$73.0 million of capital expenditures for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

As of November 30, 2019, the Company had US$2,357.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$372.4 million of short-term investments, compared to US$1,247.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and US$268.4 million of short-term investments as of February 28, 2019.

Deferred Revenue

As of November 30, 2019, the Company's deferred revenue balance was US$1,241.2 million, compared to US$866.3 million as of November 30, 2018, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.3%. Deferred revenue primarily consisted of the tuition collected in advance of Xueersi Peiyou small classes, as well as deferred revenue related to other businesses.

Financial Results for the First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2020

Net Revenues

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, TAL reported net revenues of US$2,501.8 million, representing a 36.2% increase from US$1,836.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course, which increased by 54.3% to approximately 2,483,100 from approximately 1,609,000 in the same period of prior year. The increase in average student enrollments of normal priced long-term course was driven primarily by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

Operating Costs and Expenses

In the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, operating costs and expenses were US$2,305.5 million, a 42.7% increase from US$1,616.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were US$2,220.5 million, a 42.2% increase from US$1,561.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Cost of revenues grew by 30.6% to US$1,120.8 million from US$858.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to increase in teacher compensation, rental costs and learning materials. Non-GAAP cost of revenues, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 30.6% to US$1,120.0 million from US$857.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 75.3% to US$609.6 million from US$347.8 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 75.1% to US$596.7 million from US$340.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. The increase of selling and marketing expenses in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 was primarily a result of more marketing promotion activities to expand our customer base and brand enhancement, as well as a rise in the compensation to sales and marketing staff to support a greater number of programs and service offerings compared to the same period in the prior year.

General and administrative expenses increased by 40.2% to US$575.1 million from US$410.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to an increase of the number of our general and administrative personnel compared to the same period in the prior year and a rise in compensation to our general and administrative personnel. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 38.9% to US$503.8 million from US$362.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Total share-based compensation expenses allocated to the related operating costs and expenses increased by 54.7% to US$85.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 from US$55.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019.

Gross Profit

Gross profit grew by 41.2% to US$1,381.0 million from US$978.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Income from Operations

Income from operations decreased by 9.5% to US$205.3 million from US$226.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, increased by 3.0% to US$290.4 million from US$281.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Other Income/(Expense)

Other expense was US$90.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, compared to other income of US$107.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2019. Other expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 was mainly related to the fair value changes of a long-term investment.

Impairment Loss on Long-term Investments

Impairment loss on long-term investments was US$151.2 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$50.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. Impairment loss on long-term investments was mainly due to other-than temporary declines in the value of long-term investments in several investees.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was US$5.7 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, compared to US$43.3 million of income tax expense in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Net Income Attributable to TAL Education Group

Net income attributable to TAL was US$6.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020, compared to net income attributable to TAL of US$267.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, decreased by 71.6% to US$91.6 million from US$322.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both US$0.01 in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP basic and Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, were both US$0.15.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 were US$125.2 million, compared to US$144.2 million of capital expenditures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Business Outlook

Based on our current estimates, total net revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 are expected to be between US$959.1 million and US$980.9 million, representing an increase of 32% to 35% on a year-over-year basis.

If not taking into consideration the impact of potential change in exchange rate between Renminbi and the U.S. Dollar, the projected revenue growth rate is expected to be in the range of 35% to 38% for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

These estimates reflect the Company's current expectation, which is subject to change.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group is a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China. The acronym "TAL" stands for "Tomorrow Advancing Life", which reflects our vision to promote top learning opportunities for Chinese students through both high-quality teaching and content, as well as leading edge application of technology in the education experience. TAL Education Group offers comprehensive tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade through three flexible class formats: small classes, personalized premium services, and online courses. Our tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum as well as competence oriented programs. The Company's learning center network currently covers 70 cities.

We also operate www.jzb.com, a leading online education platform in China. Our ADSs trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TAL".

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating its business, TAL considers and uses the following measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as supplemental metrics to review and assess its operating performance: non-GAAP operating costs and expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to TAL, non-GAAP basic and non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS. To present each of these non-GAAP measures, the Company excludes share-based compensation expenses. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures" set forth at the end of this release.

TAL believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding share-based expenses that may not be indicative of its operating performance from a cash perspective. TAL believes that both management and investors benefit from these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to TAL's historical performance and liquidity. TAL computes its non-GAAP financial measures using the same consistent method from quarter to quarter and from period to period. TAL believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using non-GAAP measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude share-based compensation charges that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in the Company's business. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from each non-GAAP measure. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations between GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



As of

As of

February 28,

November 30,

2019

2019 ASSETS













Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $1,247,140

$2,357,357 Restricted cash-current 9,227

5,348 Short-term investments 268,424

372,430 Inventory 7,750

21,288 Amounts due from related parties-current 3,341

5,812 Income tax receivables 7,204

28 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 202,630

244,873 Total current assets 1,745,716

3,007,136 Restricted cash-non-current 7,334

9,162 Amounts due from related parties-non-current 1,747

1,422 Property and equipment, net 287,877

328,446 Deferred tax assets-non-current 29,179

75,726 Rental deposits 56,135

65,319 Intangible assets, net 74,776

61,055 Land use right, net -

204,721 Goodwill 414,228

406,439 Long-term investments 850,695

583,158 Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 267,404

71,208 Operating lease right-of-use assets -

1,124,903 Total assets $3,735,091

$5,938,695







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities





Accounts payable (including accounts payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 98,436 and 138,872 as of February 28, 2019 and

November 30, 2019, respectively) $106,493

$148,393 Deferred revenue-current (including deferred revenue-current

of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 401,027 and 1,163,866 as of February

28, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 433,610

1,240,318 Amounts due to related parties-current (including amounts due

to related parties-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 18,504 and 3,085 as of

February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 24,375

9,075 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including

accrued expenses and other current liabilities of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 291,728 and 416,653 as of February 28, 2019 and

November 30, 2019, respectively) 365,195

503,781 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of the

consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of 36,670 and 52,617 as of February 28, 2019 and

November 30, 2019, respectively) 38,743

7,935 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

(including short-term debt and current portion of long-term

debt of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 210,027

- Bond payable, current portion (including bond payable, current

portion of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of nil and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

November 30, 2019, respectively) 5,275

- Operating lease liabilities, current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, current portion of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

246,233 as of February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2019,

respectively) -

278,389 Total current liabilities 1,183,718

2,187,891 Deferred revenue-non-current (including deferred

revenue-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 2,497 and 918 as of

February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 2,497

918 Amounts due to related parties-non-current (including amounts

due to related parties-non-current of the consolidated VIEs

without recourse to TAL Education Group of 106 and 5 as of

February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 196

5 Deferred tax liabilities-non-current (including deferred tax

liabilities-non-current of the consolidated VIEs without

recourse to TAL Education Group of 16,951 and 7,169 as of

February 28, 2019 and November 30, 2019, respectively) 17,738

7,766 Other non-current liabilities (including other non-current

liabilities of the consolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL

Education Group of 465 and nil as of February 28, 2019 and

November 30, 2019, respectively) 465

- Long-term debt (including long-term debt of the consolidated

VIEs without recourse to TAL Education Group of nil and

nil as of February 28, 2019, and November 30, 2019,

respectively) -

260,900 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion (including

operating lease liabilities, non-current portion of the c

onsolidated VIEs without recourse to TAL Education

Group of nil and 778,634 as of February 28, 2019 and

November 30, 2019, respectively) -

850,392 Total liabilities 1,204,614

3,307,872















Equity





Class A common shares 127

132 Class B common shares 71

67 Class A common shares issuable 1,977

- Additional paid-in capital 1,485,521

1,642,850 Statutory reserve 58,690

58,690 Retained earnings 920,314

926,787 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 17,047

(34,400) Total TAL Education Group's equity 2,483,747

2,594,126 Noncontrolling interest 46,730

36,697 Total equity 2,530,477

2,630,823 Total liabilities and equity $3,735,091

$5,938,695

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended

November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended November 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Net revenues $ 585,991

$ 862,357

$ 1,836,423

$ 2,501,753 Cost of revenues (note 1) 267,633

385,122

858,280

1,120,800 Gross profit 318,358

477,235

978,143

1,380,953 Operating expenses (note 1)













Selling and marketing 101,597

190,947

347,804

609,604 General and administrative 146,170

209,491

410,119

575,132 Total operating expenses 247,767

400,438

757,923

1,184,736 Government subsidies 405

1,239

6,656

9,076 Income from operations 70,996

78,036

226,876

205,293 Interest income 13,507

19,691

49,329

53,561 Interest expense (4,059)

(2,735)

(11,881)

(7,963) Other income/(expense) 98,690

(3,732)

107,021

(90,618) Impairment loss on long-term

investments (41,131)

(46,408)

(50,844)

(151,196) Income before provision for

income tax and loss from

equity method investments 138,003

44,852

320,501

9,077 Income tax expense (10,404)

(16,611)

(43,268)

(5,736) Loss from equity method

investments (3,934)

(3,206)

(11,072)

(5,895) Net income/(loss) 123,665

25,035

266,161

(2,554) Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 169

3,142

1,463

9,027 Total net income attributable

to TAL Education Group $ 123,834

$ 28,177

$ 267,624

$ 6,473 Net income per common share













Basic $ 0.65

$ 0.14

$ 1.41

$ 0.03 Diluted 0.62

0.14

1.34

0.03 Net income per ADS (note 2)













Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.05

$ 0.47

$ 0.01 Diluted 0.21

0.05

0.45

0.01















Weighted average shares used in

calculating net income per

common share













Basic 190,312,127

198,555,124

189,601,790

197,882,722 Diluted 199,636,171

207,120,564

200,186,601

206,627,034

















Note1: Share-based compensation expenses are included in the operating costs and expenses as follows:



For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended November 30,

Ended November 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Cost of revenues $ 158

$ 267

$ 506

$ 832 Selling and marketing expenses 3,090

4,534

7,123

12,951 General and administrative expenses 18,687

25,338

47,373

71,296 Total $ 21,935

$ 30,139

$ 55,002

$ 85,079

Note 2: Three ADSs represent one Class A common Share.

TAL EDUCATION GROUP UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months Ended November 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019















Net income/(loss) $ 123,665

$ 25,035

$ 266,161

$ (2,554) Other comprehensive (loss)

/income, net of tax (213,073)

22,202

(169,744)

(53,505) Comprehensive (loss)/

income (89,408)

47,237

96,417

(56,059) Add: Comprehensive loss

attributable to noncontrolling

interest 441

2,537

2,987

11,085 Comprehensive (loss)/

income attributable to

TAL Education Group $ (88,967)

$ 49,774

$ 99,404

$ (44,974)

TAL EDUCATION GROUP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Comparable GAAP Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended November 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended November 30,

2018

2019

2018

2019















Cost of revenues $ 267,633

$ 385,122

$ 858,280

$ 1,120,800 Share-based compensation expense

in cost of revenues 158

267

506

832 Non-GAAP cost of revenues 267,475

384,855

857,774

1,119,968















Selling and marketing expenses 101,597

190,947

347,804

609,604 Share-based compensation expense

in selling and marketing expenses 3,090

4,534

7,123

12,951 Non-GAAP selling and marketing

expenses 98,507

186,413

340,681

596,653















General and administrative

expenses 146,170

209,491

410,119

575,132 Share-based compensation expense

in general and administrative

expenses 18,687

25,338

47,373

71,296 Non-GAAP general and

administrative expenses 127,483

184,153

362,746

503,836















Operating costs and expenses 515,400

785,560

1,616,203

2,305,536 Share-based compensation expense

in operating costs and expenses 21,935

30,139

55,002

85,079 Non-GAAP operating costs and

expenses 493,465

755,421

1,561,201

2,220,457















Income from operations 70,996

78,036

226,876

205,293 Share based compensation expenses 21,935

30,139

55,002

85,079 Non-GAAP income from

operations 92,931

108,175

281,878

290,372















Net income attributable to TAL

Education Group 123,834

28,177

267,624

6,473 Share based compensation expenses 21,935

30,139

55,002

85,079 Non-GAAP net income

attributable to TAL Education

Group $ 145,769

$ 58,316

$ 322,626

$ 91,552 Net income per ADS

Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.05

$ 0.47

$ 0.01 Diluted 0.21

0.05

0.45

0.01 Non-GAAP Net income per ADS













Basic $ 0.26

$ 0.10

$ 0.57

$ 0.15 Diluted 0.24

0.09

0.54

0.15 ADSs used in calculating net

income per ADS













Basic 570,936,381

595,665,372

568,805,370

593,648,166 Diluted 598,908,513

621,361,692

600,559,803

619,881,102 ADSs used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS













Basic 570,936,381

595,665,372

568,805,370

593,648,166 Diluted 598,908,513

621,361,692

600,559,803

620,250,195

SOURCE TAL Education Group

