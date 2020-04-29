TAL Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of TAL Education Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of TAL Education Group ("TAL" or "the Company") (NYSE: TAL). Investors who purchased TAL securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tal.

The investigation concerns whether TAL and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 7, 2020, TAL admitted that its internal audit revealed wrongdoing by employees. Specifically, an employee of TAL's new "Light Class" business violated its business conduct and internal control policies. TAL said that it believes the employee schemed to inflate "Light Class" sales by forging contracts. For the fiscal year 2020 ending February 29, 2020, "Light Class" sales accounted for roughly 3-4% of TAL's total estimated revenues. Following his news, TAL stock dropped $3.76 per share, or 6.74%, to close at $52.06 on April 8, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased TAL shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tal. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

