TalaTek SaaS GRC Solution, TiGRIS, Now StateRAMP Authorized

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalaTek, an integrated risk management firm and a Cerberus Sentinel company, today announced that its SaaS Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solution, TiGRIS, has achieved StateRAMP Authorized status and is available to agencies seeking a cloud-certified solution to manage their compliance and risk management needs. TalaTek's TiGRIS is now listed on the StateRAMP Authorized Product List following review and authorization by the StateRAMP Program Management Office and the StateRAMP Approvals Committee.

The solution is designed to automate and simplify the GRC process for business and government. This first-of-its-kind software as a service (SaaS) offering combines proven process with GRC experts and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorized technology to deliver enhanced organizational visibility and better control of risk for state and local governments.

TalaTek is also an authorized StateRAMP third-party assessment organization (3PAO). As a StateRAMP assessor, TalaTek is helping to ensure that cloud service providers (CSPs) delivering services to state and local governments meet a specific set of cybersecurity and data privacy guidelines. In addition, TalaTek can assist state and local governments in achieving StateRAMP compliance by providing continuous monitoring and assessment and advisory services.

Rolled out in early 2021, StateRAMP provides a common method to cloud security for states by ensuring a "complete once, use many" approach for cloud vendors that do business with state and local governments. StateRAMP stores, maintains, and publishes the security status of CSPs and offers states and municipalities a centralized source to access CSP cybersecurity certifications along with status updates and compliance standards changes. StateRAMP is based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 Rev. 4 and is available to all state and local governments for verification and continuous monitoring reporting.

"We are thrilled to achieve State RAMP authorization for TiGRIS and are looking forward to helping state and local agencies better manage their compliance and risk management efforts," said Baan Alsinawi, TalaTek founder and Managing Director for Cerberus Sentinel. "StateRAMP is an important initiative for state and local governments, leading to better protection of data in the cloud. As the intersection of compliance, security and data protection comes together, there is no better time than today for agencies to unify their vision of greater compliance and cybersecurity integration."

TalaTek, along with its parent company, provides a full complement of cybersecurity and risk advisory services.

About TalaTek

TalaTek, a Cerberus Sentinel company, delivers governance, risk and compliance solutions with a focus on people, processes and technology. By defining governance through risk and compliance goals that are tied to business outcomes, the cybersecurity firm provides a secure foundation to strategically protect an organization's data and meet ever-expanding regulatory compliance and audit requirements. Through TiGRIS, a FedRAMP-authorized software as a service, TalaTek simplifies GRC for business and government. Visit www.talatek.com for more information, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cerberus Sentinel

Cerberus Sentinel is a Managed Compliance and Cybersecurity Provider (MCCP), with its exclusive MCCP+ managed compliance and cybersecurity services plus culture program. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity companies, secured managed services, and compliance companies. This top-tier talent utilizes the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @CerberusCSC, or at www.cerberussentinel.com.

