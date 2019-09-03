Talbots Finds the Average Woman Only Wears Half the Pants in Her Closet. Go Figure.

HINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talbots (www.Talbots.com) has launched a new collection of pants that will reinforce what devoted customers already know and love about the brand - that Talbots is committed to honoring the truth about pants by providing fits and shapes that complement and promise "WOW.Guaranteed."

2019 WOW.Guaranteed, a new survey from Talbots, reveals that despite a closetful of options, women only wear the same six pairs of pants. Again. And again. With a longstanding commitment to providing customers with modern classic style and the utmost quality, the women's retailer released its results that divulge that comfort and fit are key. By applying these findings and results, Talbots has designed an assortment of pants, in an array of styles and colors, fits and fabrics that are available in sizes for everybody. This is where Talbots shines. A brand made up of 92% women, Talbots understands women's bodies and has taken the guesswork out of fit. With a size range from 0-24 in Misses, Petite, Plus and Plus Petite, these are simply the pants that all women will love to live in.

So what's the bottom line? Talbots surveyed 2,000 women across the country and asked them what they look for when purchasing pants. The survey tapped into her physical and emotional love affair (and struggle!) with pants and the quest to find the perfect pair. A few highlights from the 2019 Talbots WOW.Guaranteed Survey include:

In The Right Pants, A Woman Can Conquer The World. 92% of the women surveyed reveal that a good pair of pants is the foundation to a good outfit, and nearly four-in-five (79%) agree great pants relieve insecurities they have about their body.

Maximize Your Assets. 36% of women want pants to provide a smoother stomach, 23% believe their pants should provide a great rearview while 22% are focused on slimmer legs.

Comfort Is Key. Nine-in-10 (90%) women said that when buying a pair of pants, they care the most about comfort.

If 76% of women admit that it is hard to find the perfect pair of pants, Talbots believes these new "WOW.Guaranteed" styles will be the answer to her fashion woes.

Hampshire Ankle : An all-around amazing straight leg pant with a higher waistband for a more modern fit; starting at $109 .

Chatham Ankle : Cotton bi-stretch with a magic side zip for a flattering fit, comfort and versatility; starting at $89.50 .

Soho Legging : Modern, go-everywhere legging. Sculpting fabric shapes and smooths; starting at $99 .

Dalton : Hugs. Forgives. Looks good with riding boots. Compact and flattering. Updated horizontal pockets for a flat finish; starting at $109 .

Cambridge : The pull-on trouser you will want to live in. Modern style. Everyday ease in bi-stretch with a comfort waistband; starting at $99 .

Essex Ankle : Pull-on cotton bi-stretch. Slim leg, smoothing waistband for all-day comfort; starting at $89.50 .

Finally, a fashion brand that has taken the challenge out of finding the perfect pants. Warning to all women: The search is over. You are going to need a bigger closet.

About Talbots

Established in 1947, Talbots is a specialty retailer offering women's clothing, shoes and accessories. The company operates under an integrated omni-channel platform selling its merchandise through its 500+ Talbots stores in the United States and Canada, its circulation of catalogs and online through its website: www.talbots.com.

About the Research

The 2019 Talbots Wow.Guaranteed Survey presents the findings of an online survey conducted by Toluna from July 16-17, 2019, among a sample of 2,080 American females 18 years of age and older. The margin of error for a sample of this size is ± 2% at a 95% level of confidence.

