Talc Market Size to Grow by USD 597.30 million | Increase in Demand from Plastics Industry to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Talc Market by End-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market's growth will be led by APAC during the forecast period.
The potential growth difference for the talc market between 2019 and 2024 is USD 597.30 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The increase in demand from the plastics industry is driving the growth of the talc market. Talc is widely used in the plastic industry as a filler to enhance the properties of plastics and polyolefin compounds (polypropylene). It is used in applications such as thermoplastic polymers of automotive, appliances, engineering polymers, semi-crystalline polymer nucleation, anti-blocking of polyethylene films, plastic recycling, and wood plastics composites.
- Market Challenge: The stringent regulations and adverse effects on health and environment will challenge the talc market during the forecast period. Talc contains asbestos in natural form, which causes lung cancer when inhaled. Long-term exposure to natural talc powders can cause a high risk of lung cancer. These materials also increase the risk of endometrial (uterine) cancer in women.
Market Segmentation
The talc market report is segmented by end-user (plastics and rubber, paper and pulp, ceramics, paints and coatings, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
By end-user, the plastics and rubber segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Talc is used as a filler and a modifier in the rubber industry. Talc is generally used in rubber threads, sheets, hoses, seals, wires, cables, membranes, stoppers, tires, industrial goods, and other pharmaceutical closures. It enhances the properties of elastomers, such as rigidity improvement, higher barrier properties, high specific surface, improved handling, agglomeration prevention, higher purity, synergism with the carbon black, partitioning agent, better compression resistance, and resistance to UV radiation.
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 52% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, India, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key countries for the talc market in APAC. With the increase in disposable income of consumers, expansion of industrialization, and other economic factors, there has been a rapid rise in the demand for property enhancer materials such as talc. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Anglo Pacific Group Plc
- Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd.
- Elementis Plc
- Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd.
- HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd.
- Imerys SA
- IMI Fabi Spa
- AIHAI
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.
|
Talc Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 597.30 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.78
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 52%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, India, Brazil, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Anglo Pacific Group Plc, Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd., Elementis Plc, Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd., Imerys SA, IMI Fabi Spa, AIHAI, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five sources summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Plastics and rubber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deposit type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deposit type
- Talc carbonate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Talc chlorite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Deposit type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver-Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AIHAI
- Anglo Pacific Group Plc
- Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd.
- Elementis Plc
- Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd.
- HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd.
- Imerys SA
- IMI Fabi Spa
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
