Talen Energy Elevates Stacey L. Peterson to Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation today announced the promotion of Stacey L. Peterson to Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Head of Investor Relations. In her expanded leadership role, Ms. Peterson will continue to report to Alex Hernandez, the company's Chief Financial Officer.

"Stacey is an experienced finance executive with deep knowledge of our sector and a proven track record. Since joining Talen earlier this year, she has further strengthened the capabilities of our management team," said Mr. Hernandez. "Stacey has and will continue to make a significant impact at Talen as we drive the company's financial performance, balance sheet strategy, investor dialogue, and other important initiatives in the years ahead."

Ms. Peterson's expanded role will include leading Talen's engagement with its investor base across the company's capital structure including bondholders, term loan lenders, banks, and rating agencies, while also assuming the oversight of the company's financial planning function. In addition, Ms. Peterson has assumed the role as co-chair of the company's nuclear decommissioning trust fund and retirement plan committees, overseeing approximately $2.5 billion of invested assets.

Prior to joining Talen Energy, Ms. Peterson spent a decade in various leadership roles within Calpine Corporation, which focused on financial planning and analysis, capital allocation, commodities structuring, strategy, treasury and capital markets. In five years as Treasurer of Calpine, Ms. Peterson led the strategy for the company's capital structure, including the execution of $18 billion in financings and closing the recent Calpine take-private transaction. She also led the company's global banking relationships across $2 billion of revolving credit facilities.

Throughout her career, Ms. Peterson has played a key role in recruiting, mentoring, and developing talent. She is currently an executive co-sponsor of Talen's recruiting program and an executive sponsor of the company's women's and diversity inclusion initiatives.

Ms. Peterson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business, Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and has completed advanced studies at Harvard Business School.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy is one of the largest competitive energy and power generation companies in North America. The Company owns or controls 16,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well- developed, structured wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States.

For more information, visit http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/index.php

Investor Contact

Ryan G. Koren



Senior Manager, Investor Relations and FP&A



InvestorRelations@talenenergy.com

Media Contact

Todd Martin



Media & Community Relations Manager



(570) 542-2881



todd.martin@talenenergy.com

SOURCE Talen Energy