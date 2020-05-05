Talen Energy Schedules Q1 2020 Results and Outlook Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy's ("Talen") management has scheduled a conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results with its debt investors and lending institutions on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ralph Alexander, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Hernandez, President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the company's financial and operating results during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast.

Management will also discuss Talen's response to COVID-19, the company's role as a critical infrastructure provider, observations on the U.S. power markets, and outlook for the year.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the secured Debt Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at:

http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/debt-investor-information

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corp. is one of the largest competitive power generation infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns or controls approximately 14,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well-developed, structured wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Texas. For more information, visit http://talenenergy.investorroom.com/index.php

