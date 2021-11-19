Talen Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation's ("Talen" or "the Company") management has scheduled a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Alex Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer, and John Chesser, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's financial and operating results, as well as provide an update on Talen's energy transition strategy during an investor presentation to be teleconferenced and webcast.

Qualified investors and securities analysts can access the conference call and related materials on the Investor Information section of Talen Energy's website at: https://talenenergy.investorroom.com/investor-information

About Talen Energy Corporation

Talen, through its subsidiary, Talen Energy Supply LLC, ("TES") is one of the largest competitive power generation and infrastructure companies in North America. TES owns and/or controls approximately 13,000 megawatts of generating capacity in well- developed, structured wholesale U.S. power markets, principally in the Mid-Atlantic, Texas and Montana.

Through its subsidiary, Cumulus Growth, Talen is developing a large-scale portfolio of renewable energy, battery storage and digital infrastructure assets across its expansive footprint. For more information, visit https://www.talenenergy.com/esg-focused-future/

Investor Contact

Olivia Sigo

Senior Director – Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, and ESG

281-203-5387

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taryne Williams

Director Corporate Communications

610-601-0327

[email protected]

SOURCE Talen Energy Corp.

Related Links

www.talenenergy.com

