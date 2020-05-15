Talend Announces Speaker Lineup for Talend Connect Virtual Summit 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced its speaker lineup for Talend Connect Virtual Summit 2020 . This inaugural virtual event, based on its long-running annual Talend Connect customer conference, will be broadcast multiple times from May 27-28 to accommodate global time zones and provide local language support.

Talend Connect Virtual Summit will bring together Talend executives and data integration industry experts from around the world to share best practices, customer testimonials, technical deep dives, and practical tips on how to find revenue, reduce costs, and solve urgent business challenges with data.

Confirmed customers that will share their data journey stories include:

Charles Link , Director of Data & Analytics, Covanta, will join Talend CEO Christal Bemont's keynote on "Find Clarity Amidst the Chaos – Inspiring Stories from Today's Data Leaders"

Ranadip Dutta , Solutions Architect Manager, Cloud & Technology, Lenovo, will share his presentation on "Better Data, Faster: How to Deliver High Quality Data at Scale"

Jeff Bruns , Director, Product Engineering, Chronicle of Higher Education, will present "Tomorrow is Too Late: Building a Modern Microservice Architecture with Talend"

Johar Shodiq, Head of Data Governance, BTPN, will discuss "Best Practices for Tackling Data Governance with Smarter Architecture"

Axel Frank, Senior Solution BI Architect, Siemens, will explain "From Data Chaos to Clarity: Making Every Decision Count"

Jason Vogel , IT Manager, Business Intelligence – Data Management, AutoZone, will present "Real Decisions in Real-Time: Unlocking New Revenue with the Power of Streaming Data"

Talend Connect Virtual Summit will offer tracks for practitioners and executives. For more information and to register for free please visit here for NORAM, EMEA, APAC/Japan.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos.

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations.

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend .

