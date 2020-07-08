Talend Honors Canadian Financial Institution SSQ Insurance with Talend Data Masters Award

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today that SSQ Insurance is a winner of a Talend Data Masters award. This award will be presented in a ceremony during the Canada Talend User Group taking place on Thursday, July 9, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT.

SSQ Insurance selected Talend to modernize its data infrastructure for cloud data analytics, while ensuring the highest data confidentiality standards. With Talend, SSQ Insurance now has a 360-degree view of its customer information, which enables the creation of tailored experiences for customers and prospects.

"Our insurance customers expect a simple, secure, and personalized experience," said Simon Latouche, Data Engineering Director, SSQ Insurance. "The data governance and automation that Talend provides us is a real game-changer in this respect. Talend is the link between all of our data, upon which a multitude of customer journeys are built."

With over three million customers and 13 billion Canadian dollars in assets under management, SSQ Insurance is one of Canada's largest financial institutions. SSQ Insurance is using a wide range of features in Talend from data integration to data quality and API-based application integrations to accomplish the goals it had identified to enhance customer experiences and modernize through a move to the cloud.

Using Talend, SSQ Insurance can integrate, standardize, and clean data, which is then loaded to a Snowflake cloud data warehouse in an Azure environment. The depth of Talend's integration capabilities enables SSQ Insurance to build a generic data vault automation framework. As a result, SSQ Insurance has experienced a 30% improvement in the efficiency of development teams, where new data projects start being delivered in only three weeks instead of months. Additionally, the marketing department can now customize its campaigns by using consolidated data to run predictive models, which has led to SSQ Insurance tripling its conversion rates in terms of customer win-back actions.

"We're thrilled by the results SSQ Insurance has achieved from the clean, complete, and timely view of their customer data," said Julien Sauvage, vice president product marketing at Talend. "Customer needs are changing rapidly across the globe and having data that is reliable, confidential, and accurate is critical to remain competitive in these markets."

Talend is the only platform that supports customer projects from initial data ingestion to enterprise data governance. Talend simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and driving critical business outcomes.

To learn more about how SSQ Insurance built its 360-degree customer view using Talend, please join a virtual lunch session hosted by the Canada Talend User Group on Thursday, July 9, from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT.

For more information on SSQ Insurance and other Talend customer stories, please visit here .

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, enables every company to find clarity amidst the data chaos.

Talend is the only company to bring together in a single platform all the necessary capabilities that ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization. With Talend, organizations are able to deliver exceptional customer experiences, make smarter decisions in the moment, drive innovation, and improve operations.

Over 4,250 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to find clarity in their data. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications. For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

SOURCE Talend Inc.

Related Links

https://www.talend.com

