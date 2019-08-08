Talent Acquisition and Executive Search Firm Celebrates 10th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IQTalent Partners, Inc., a talent acquisition and executive search firm, celebrated 10 years in business this week. The firm's 10th anniversary comes as CEO David Windley and Co-Founder and Chief Sourcing Officer, Chris Murdock were named as presenters at two global human resources and talent acquisition symposiums.

Murdock will be a featured speaker later this month at the Talent Acquisition and Sourcing Conclave on August 27th in Le Meridien, Bengalaru, India. The event expects to generate over 300 attendees from India's TA field.

CEO, David Windley, who will be a keynote speaker in India this fall. Co-Founder and Chief Sourcing Officer, Chris Murdock, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of the founding of IQTalent Partners this week. He will be a featured speaker at a global symposium on talent this month.

SHRM will host its annual HR Conference in New Delhi, India, October 10-11. IQTalent Partners CEO and SHRM Board Chair, David Windley, will present the theme of Creating a Better Workplace before nearly 2,000 attendees.

IQTalent Partners' 10th anniversary coincides with a successful year for the firm. It recently was named a Top 50 Recruiting and Executive Search Firm by Hunt Scanlon Media and recognized as the top retained recruiting firm in Nashville, TN based on total annual placements. In January, the company relocated its corporate headquarters from California to Tennessee, making Nashville its permanent home.

"Celebrating 10 years in business overlaps with my Vanderbilt 20th reunion; it feels surreal to have come full circle back to Nashville," said co-founder, Chris Murdock. "We started with a mission to approach recruiting differently and to disrupt the executive search market. We created the on-demand search model to bridge the gap between an in-house team and external expertise. Our system is the future of talent acquisition: an adaptable recruiting partnership where value is high, expenses are low, and results are exceptional."

IQTalent Partners grew 80% in 2018 and expects another year of record growth during its 10th year in business. The firm's growing client list includes Amazon, Airbnb, and Bridgestone among others.

IQTalent Partners CEO, David Windley, stated, "Ten years is a milestone many startups never reach. We've not just maintained a decade of business, but we are well positioned for the next phase of growth. Our on-demand business model offers an advantage in terms of cost and flexibility versus traditional search firms; we expect to continue disrupting the market as we look to our next ten years."

About IQTalent Partners:

IQTalent Partners, Inc., is a talent acquisition and executive search firm offering consulting, candidate sourcing/research, and full life-cycle recruiting to its clients. It uses a unique on-demand business model in which IQTP augments the client's in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost effective and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with nearly 300 global corporations from Fortune 500's to startups.

