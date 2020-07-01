Talent Agency Nine9 Selects Vonage to Power its Client Communications

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that Nine9 , a Michigan-based talent organization for models and actors, has selected Vonage to help stay connected to its applicants, clients and talent during the global health crisis. Priding itself as the "UnAgency", Nine9 is using Vonage to ensure rich, engaging and real-time connections with its client base through simple, reliable multi-channel messaging.

Nine9 provides the 99-percent of aspiring models and actors who do not have agent representation with the tools, opportunities and support to begin and advance their careers. With locations across the U.S., Nine9 is using the Vonage Messages API to send nearly 2 million SMS messages, notifications and alerts to its clients monthly. Prior to the health crisis, interactions between Nine9 applications and talent typically took place in person. With offices temporarily closed, Vonage worked with Nine9 to quickly plan and amend their internal workflows to enable each staffer to work remotely and seamlessly connect their clients with the talent needed to keep their productions on schedule.

"During the current global health crisis, maintaining our internal workflows remotely while staying connected with our talent and clients became a challenge. Vonage helped us resolve these issues and ensured business continuity for our multiple agencies regardless of their physical location," said Evan Jenkins, COO of Nine9 UnAgency. "With Vonage, we can continue to introduce opportunities to our talent and stay connected smoothly and seamlessly with a contingency plan in place to weather this storm."

Using Vonage, Nine9 is able to stay connected with its nationwide talent base to secure television commercials, music video, runway, print and promotional castings and gigs by:

Delivering timely notifications to keep talent engaged

Enabling customers to confirm or reschedule on their preferred messaging platform

Providing access to social chat applications, such as Facebook Messenger, Viber Service Messages and WhatsApp, or traditional channels such as MMS or SMS, all with a single API.

Reducing costs by minimizing missed appointments, delivery attempts, and support fees

Additionally, Vonage enables Nine9 to send important messages using a customized workflow that supports automatic fallback to alternative channels to ensure delivery if the first message sent fails to reach the recipient within a specified timeframe.

"When 'business as usual' is disrupted, the ability to enable a completely virtual environment and maintain access to mission-critical business applications and connections from any location becomes more important than ever," said Omar Javaid, President, API Platform Group for Vonage. "We are delighted Nine9 chose us to help them as they transition their employees to a virtual work environment, helping them to deliver engaging, relevant and real-time experiences for their clients - from anywhere."

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Services Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

About Nine9

Nine9 was founded with a mission to provide tools and resources for all aspiring talent to find success. Over the last 16 years the company has become a distinguished leader in casting auditions nationwide. Nine9 The UnAgency uses the latest technology and an energized staff with years of collective experience in bookings, advice and top client relationships. It takes pride in a staff that treats everyone with respect and kindness. Nine9 works to ensure all of its talent receives opportunities in real time from its database of industry contacts. The opportunities range from television and film to commercial, music video, runway, print and promotional castings and gigs.

