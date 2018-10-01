Talent, Diversity and Leadership on Display in Detroit

Competition conducted annually at National Black MBA Association's Annual Conference and Exposition

Annual event enables talented, high-potential MBA candidates from the nation's leading business schools to compete for $50,000 in scholarships

in scholarships FCA US has been exclusive sponsor of the competition since 1995

has been exclusive sponsor of the competition since 1995 2018 business case: "From Ownership to Usership: Positioning FCA Mopar in the Shared Economy"

The team from the University of Michigan earned the 2018 national championship, teams from Rutgers University and Ohio State University finish second and third, respectively

Talented MBA candidates from 36 of the nation's leading business schools competed for $50,000 in scholarships in the 2018 National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) Graduate Student Case Competition®, sponsored by FCA US LLC.

The NBMBAA/FCA US National Graduate Student Case Competition is an annual event that gives high-potential students an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and problem-solving skills in a formal competition.

The competition is held each year as part of the NBMBAA's Annual Conference and Exposition, which was held in Detroit September 26-28. Winning teams were announced at the NBMBAA's Impact Awards Gala on Friday, September 28.

FCA CEO Mike Manley, who attended the Impact Awards Gala, said: "A key ingredient of a company's success is its ability to recruit and develop diverse, talented people. For FCA, partnerships with organizations like the National Black MBA Association are vital sources of talent that will help fuel and sustain us in the future."

FCA US has been an active supporter of NBMBAA for more than 30 years and the exclusive sponsor of the Graduate Student Case Competition since 1995. Over that time, more than 2,500 graduate students have participated in the competition.

Teams are given a business case from which they develop business solutions. Each student team then prepares and presents its case to a panel of experienced business executives. Teams are judged on their analysis of the case, the feasibility of their recommendations and the quality of their presentations. The 2018 business case required teams to develop strategies that position the Company's Mopar products in the shared economy.

This year, the students from the University of Michigan took home the first place trophy as national champions and $25,000 in scholarships. The winning team members were Nicholas Thompson, Kristan Sock, Errington Bethel and Sheela Lal, all current MBA students at the university.

The second and third place teams represented Rutgers University and Ohio State University, earning $15,000 and $10,000 in scholarships, respectively.

"FCA US is proud to continue its several decades long support of the National Black MBA Association and the Graduate Student Case Competition," said Brian Johnson, Senior Manager, Diversity & Inclusion, FCA US LLC. "The competition is a showcase event for diversity, leadership and student achievement that enables our Company to demonstrate our commitment to identifying, recruiting and developing diverse talent and future business leaders."

