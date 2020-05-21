Talent Solutions RPO Returns as Global Platinum Sponsor of 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced Talent Solutions RPO , providing integrated end-to-end, data-driven solutions for talent attraction, acquisition, development and upskilling, and retention at scale, has returned as a Global Platinum sponsor for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Talent Solutions RPO understands the full cycle of hiring from attraction to retention and what it means to continuously improve recruiting and the candidate experience for their customers," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "Their continued support of our Talent Board efforts confirms their focus on improving the candidate experience for job seekers everywhere. We're delighted to welcome them back as part of the 2020 CandE Awards."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open .

"At Talent Solutions we create an exceptional candidate experience that allows us to develop long-term relationships with candidates who feel empowered and engaged as they journey through the hiring process," notes Sarah Peiker, Senior Vice President of Recruitment Process Outsourcing, North America and Global Practice Leader at Talent Solutions. "Even as remote work and virtual communications increase, we never want to lose the genuine connections between employers and candidates. The insights from the comprehensive candidate research conducted by the Talent Board ensure we know what matters most to candidates and how best to communicate with them."

Additional information about the 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed at: https://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards/how-to-register/

About Talent Solutions RPO

Talent Solutions RPO leverages proprietary data driven insights, best-in-class technology and a team of highly-experienced recruiters and strategists to find, engage and deliver talent to help organizations accelerate business performance. Recognized by industry analysts as the largest global RPO provider for seven consecutive years, Talent Solutions RPO provides full cycle recruitment capabilities. Workforce solutions can be deployed enterprise-wide or to specific parts of a business to reduce the cost and time to hire, reduce attrition and increase productivity.

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

