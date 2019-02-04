TalentAlgo Announces the Launch of Its New Recruitment Platform, Designed to Transform the Hiring Process for IT and Quantitative Candidates in Financial Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentAlgo today announces the launch of its new platform designed to take the world of recruiting into a new era. TalentAlgo uses a unique mix of their proprietary algorithm, talent analytics and workplace personality assessment to more precisely match IT and Quantitative candidates to open job opportunities in Financial Services.

Founded by a group of veteran IT and Quantitative professionals along with a seasoned Financial Services recruiter, TalentAlgo's robust platform was created with decades of industry knowledge and experience. The TalentAlgo team understood what was lacking in the traditional recruitment landscape and set out to create a platform that gives control back to hiring managers and candidates and removes the middleman. TalentAlgo's power lies in its proprietary algorithm and talent analytics tools.

Job candidates are able to tell their career story through their profile. Based on knowledge, skills, education, experience, workplace personality, and even career motivations, the TalentAlgo profile goes beyond a standard resume. TalentAlgo's algorithm uses this data to match candidates to open job opportunities with precision, efficiency, and confidentiality. Hiring managers are able to see results in real-time as they build and refine their job order. Employers can be assured that they see the right matches for their role based on their desired skills, experience, personality traits and more. A key motivation for the TalentAlgo team to build this platform is the understanding that the right fit in a role leads to greater success for the employee, less turnover, more sustainable teams, and highly motivated employees.

Another gap the TalentAlgo team sees in recruiting is confidentiality. In a time where privacy of data is top of mind, TalentAlgo gives candidates tools to control their confidentiality while making themselves open to opportunity; they can mask chosen pieces of their profile until they are ready to release them. With TalentAlgo's message center, hiring managers and candidates can directly connect with each other, and candidates may decide if and when to show their protected information.

"When we founded TalentAlgo, we held the belief that there was a better way for job searching and hiring in Financial Services," says Michael Rich, Founder and President of TalentAlgo. "Having spent our careers immersed in the industry, our team knows what is lacking in the hiring process, and we set out to create a platform that gives both hiring managers and candidates control by allowing our algorithm and platform to do the work."

Visit http://www.TalentAlgo.com to create your candidate profile or job order.

About TalentAlgo

Founded by veteran IT, Quantitative and Recruitment professionals, TalentAlgo is the new recruitment platform for Financial Services. Using their proprietary algorithm, talent analytics, and Workplace Personality Inventory Assessment, the platform is designed to match IT and Quantitative candidates to open job opportunities in Financial Services more efficiently and effectively than traditional recruiters, job boards or corporate portals. The company strives to create a new way for candidates to find positions that match their career goals while enabling employers to find qualified candidates that more efficiently match their hiring requirements.

Media Contact:

Kristen Harold

kristen@kmhmarketingnyc.com

(646) 820-6234

SOURCE TalentAlgo

Related Links

http://www.TalentAlgo.com

