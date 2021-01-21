TalentCulture 2021 Human Resources Tech Winners Announced

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentCulture, a leading media outlet and marketing consultancy, announces the 2021 winners of this year's human resources technology entries. The selected HR technologies are chosen based on a strict and defined grid of requirements that range from a thorough demonstration of the technology's power to successfully deliver on its promise and satisfy the end-user successfully, to a background analysis of user and employee comments of the product and brand.

"We're thrilled to bring the best of the best to the attention of the TalentCulture Community members, our website visitors and all professionals in the field of Human Resources, for a second year. From our blog content to our customized webinars, technology is a focal point for us. We're thrilled to be actively seeking out technologies that truly solve problems, break down barriers, and create a seamless experience for the end-user. We can't stress enough how important it is for us to know that any technology we select is user friendly and that it provides a great experience to promote willing user adoption," comments Meghan M. Biro, CEO, TalentCulture.

Making the 2021 list of notable brands are first-time winners Benify, Eightfold, GroWrk, HealthJoy, Impact Suite, JobSync, Paycom, Primalogik, Unit4, Vincit, and Wellbees powered by Actifit.

The prestigious list of second-year winners includes AirMason, Critical, Indeed, Joveo, NAS Recruitment Innovation, Paychex, ProHabits, Reward Gateway, SmartSearch, Talview, and ViaTech.

"We are always looking for great technologies and understand that the HR tech space is a crowded one, and with that can be very confusing for buyers. Our goal with the awards program is to vet the technologies and bring their benefits to light to a buying audience who then decides which technology works within the framework of their business. As in keeping with the TalentCulture 2020 Technology awards, we've designed a program that recognizes the functionality and usability of the technologies available to the Human Resources professional, and we're proud to acknowledge these outstanding 2021 winners," states Cyndy Trivella, Managing Partner, TalentCulture.

2021 marks the second year for the HR Tech Awards program, with plans in place for preparing the 2022 awards and beyond.

You can learn more about the TalentCulture HR Tech Awards winners here.

