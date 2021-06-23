Talents Grow In Brooklyn

The 27-year-old Marine Park artist, inspired by Museum of Modern Art Educators and the AHRC New York City art staff, molded 20 clay figurines of doctors and nurses. He has sold them on his Instagram page: @thomastheamazingartist. He plans to donate half the proceeds to support front-line workers at Mount Sinai Hospital.

'I Just Knew I Made a Difference.'

"At first, it was a hard time," Tom says. "But after I made the hospital staff [figurines] I just knew I made a difference."

Art provides Tom with a creative outlet, which allows him to express his feelings.

"Through his art, Tom has brought smiles to the faces of many over the past year. Not only has Tom brought people joy through his art, but he also has thought of ways he could positively impact his community," says Pola-Ana Mora, AHRC NYC's ArTech Manager."

Tom's family is proud, too. "He's such a good person," Tom's father, Frank, says. "He cares about people."

Meanwhile, Cylas Sanders, also of Brooklyn has been busy writing and illustrating a book, " A Day in the Life of Cylas: When the Coronavirus Came to Town ."

Book Boosts Confidence

The 12-year-old Bushwick boy has autism and has been drawing "for a long time," he says. Drawing is something his mother Susann Sanders instilled in all four of her children. His mother, Susann Sanders, says he's "a man of small and not many words." He did not use words to communicate for a few years, but his language skills are improving. He's more at ease expressing himself through drawing.

Cylas is a student at AHRC New York City's Middle High School. His book has increased his confidence. "I want to see how far he can go," his mom says.

"Cylas represents all that we strive for at the MHS," says Christopher Uccellini, Principal at AHRC NYC's Middle High School. "His growth is another example of how the sky is the limit."

