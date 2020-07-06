Tales that bind - Reimagining human connections during a global pandemic

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Dave Isay, founder and president of StoryCorps, and Dr. Ira Byock, founder of Providence's Institute for Human Caring, for a free teleconference exploring how stories build human connections during a global health crisis.

When: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. PDT, Monday, July 20

Where: https://letsreimagine.org/3780/fireside-chat-with-dr-ira-byock-storycorps-david-isay

RSVP today; space is limited to the first 1,000 attendees.

Social-distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic have created a longing for human connection – particularly for quarantined patients, frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable communities.

Two complementary programs on opposite ends of the country are providing essential human connections when they're needed the most.

Dr. Byock will unpack selected content from Providence's Coronavirus Chronicles , a website for the public, patients and caregivers to share videos, pictures, text, art, and poetry on the pandemic.

Isay will reveal audio recordings from StoryCorps Connect , its first remote-recording platform, which was built in response to the pandemic. People can record a StoryCorps interview with a loved one remotely using video-conference technology.

Reimagine: Life, Loss and Love End of Life , in partnership with the Providence Institute for Human Caring and StoryCorps, is hosting the online show-and-tell featuring Dr. Byock and Isay, two of the nation's leaders in their respective fields.

The session is part of Reimagine: Life, Loss and Love's End of Life's virtual festival, taking place through August 19th, throughout June that brings artists, healthcare workers, spiritual leaders and others together to reimagine new ways to face death and embrace life during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

About the speakers

Ira Byock, M.D., FAAHPM, is a leading palliative care physician, author, and public advocate for improving care through all stages and ages of life. He is founder and chief medical officer of the Providence Institute for Human Caring, based in the Los Angeles area. The Institute advances efforts to measure, monitor, improve and expand models of highly personalized care. Dr. Byock's books include "Dying Well," "The Four Things That Matter Most," and "The Best Care Possible."

Dave Isay is one of the most trusted and respected broadcasters working today. The recipient of six Peabody Awards, a MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, and the $1 Million TED prize, his work taps into the heart and soul of the human experience. He is an author, documentarian, and founder of StoryCorps.

About StoryCorps

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given people of all backgrounds and beliefs, in thousands of towns and cities in all 50 states, the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps' podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books. These powerful human stories reflect the vast range of American experiences, wisdom and values; engender empathy and connection; and remind us how much more we have in common than what divides us. Learn more at storycorps.org.

About the Providence Institute for Human Caring

At the Providence Institute for Human Caring, we create ways for patients and loved ones to partner with caregivers to achieve highly personalized, world-class care. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, Providence, based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif., employs more than 119,000 caregivers across seven Western states. Visit InstituteForHumanCaring.org

About Reimagine

Reimagine is a nonprofit dedicated to creating virtual events and live festivals that transform our approach to life and death. Drawing on the arts, spirituality, healthcare, and design, the organization sparks experiences that break down taboos and bring diverse communities together in wonder, preparation, and remembrance. For more information visit: www.letsreimagine.org .



