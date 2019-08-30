TalEx Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for the Third Time

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TalEx, a D.C.-based HR, Talent and Staffing Management firm, is being celebrated not only as the 50th fastest-growing, private U.S. company on Inc.'s 38th annual 'Inc. 5000' list but also as the fastest growing HR company in the U.S.

The Inc. 5000 represents a comprehensive look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. TalEx joins a prestigious group of past honorees (e.g. Microsoft, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow), who all gained their first national exposure via the Inc. 5000 list. Only one in three companies make the list more than once — this is the third showing for TalEx.

Serving as an Employer of Record for some of the most recognizable brands in the world, a dynamic group of diverse leaders sit at TalEx's helm. Head of HR and Chief of Staff, Erica Jones, Chief Delivery Officer, Will Westly, Chief Operating Officer Katelyn Ford-Bey and CEO, Amrita Grewal (who co-founded the Company with Julie Dacar in 2012) aim to continue this pace of growth — taking TalEx's service delivery model global. Dedicated to building out a diverse workforce across tech, news, media and entertainment industries, the Company continues to build upon its reputation of disrupting the status quo while providing white-glove service.

"We are extremely honored to be named as one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. for the third time. When Julie [Dacar] and I started this company, we knew to be successful, client service couldn't be a department ... it had to be our WHOLE company!" said, Amrita Grewal, CEO.

"We attribute our growth and success to this founding philosophy, as well as to our people who execute an exemplary standard of care for our valued clients," adds Katelyn Ford-Bey, COO. "Thank you to Inc. for this recognition — we dedicate this honor to our esteemed clients and our amazing employees."

