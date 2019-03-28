Taliah Waajid Presents the 22nd Annual World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event

ATLANTA, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taliah Waajid, a pioneer of the natural hair movement, is proud to present the annual World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event on Saturday, April 27th and Sunday, April 28th. Now in its 22nd year, the World Natural Healthy Hair Lifestyle Event is the world's largest natural hair, beauty and health show of its kind.

Featuring over 400 exhibitors in beauty and lifestyle and performances from the best artists in hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, Soul, Gospel and Rock, the World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event is a celebration of black excellence designed to inspire and empower the community. This year, the show will feature main stage performances from some of the biggest names in music including Grammy Award Nominee Koryn Hawthorne, Summerella ,PROJECT_2ONE5, and Will Gittins. This years Empowerment Panel is hosted by TV Host Makho Ndlovu and consist of entrepreneurs and industry leaders such as Dr. Nichole Garner Scott, Founder of 100 Female Entrepreneurs, Kanika Alston, Founder of Frobabies, Melissa Butler Founder of The Lip Bar, Kimberly Hill Business Development Manager of Amazon, and Radio Personality Maria More to speak to the secrets of their success.

Bringing together the best in beauty and lifestyle, The World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Event allows attendees to enjoy a weekend of music and interactive workshops on topics ranging from caring and styling natural hair to starting and maintaining a business. It's a place for attendees to find information and tips on wellness and healthy living, allowing them to become more empowered. "I started the World Natural Hair Healthy Lifestyle Show because I had a desire to create an all-natural show free of relaxers and perms. Early on in my career, I attended countless shows and noticed an absence of natural hair solutions. I wanted a platform where both stylists and natural hair wearers could learn about natural hair, products and techniques. Since the first show, we've grown so much and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

The event also features a Men's Den, Fit Camp, Kid's Corner, Barber Freestyle Battle, Best Beard& Style Contest. The Good Man Panel will be hosted by Keon Berry Southeast Delegate, The Black Man Can Inc., TK Petersen and Ryan Wilson Co-Founders & CEO of The Gathering Spot, Derrian "Phreshy" Perry CEO, I Am Phreshy Brand Publicist & Campaign Strategist and Keon Davis CEO of Smooth N Groove.

For additional information on the World Natural Hair Lifestyle Event visit naturalhairshow.org.

About Taliah Waajid: For over 25 years, Taliah Waajid has been a leading Natural Hair Care specialist, a licensed Master cosmetologist and the manufacturer of the first complete line of beauty products for natural, chemical-free hair care. Her eponymous line consists of seven collections each designed to address the specific needs of African American hair no matter how you choose to wear your hair. All products are free of harsh chemicals and are cruelty free.

Media Contact: Ta'Ron Latson tlatson@naturalhair.org (470)351-7794

SOURCE Taliah Waajid Natural Hair Care Products

Related Links

http://naturalhairshow.org

