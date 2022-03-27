Talisman launches wallet extension to bring more users to Polkadot & Kusama

Polkadot is ready for primetime

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent launch of Parachains on Polkadot and Kusama, a growing number of new applications have been built to leverage Polkadot's unique multi-chain architecture and attract the next billion web3 users. Parachains are a series of fit-for-purpose blockchains that are designed to be interoperable and leverage the shared security of the Polkadot & Kusama "relay" chains.

Over $2B worth of DOT has been raised to secure parachain slots in the past few months and Polkadot is seeing a massive increase in developer activity compared with most other blockchain networks.

As DeFi and NFTs become increasingly popular in DotSama the demand for user-friendly tools like wallets and portfolio managers is rising but the current options available leave much to be desired.

The first user-friendly wallet for Polkadot and Kusama

Talisman 's new wallet extension, which is now available on both Chrome and Firefox , aims to be a Polkadot wallet for the masses and an approachable alternative to developer-centric tools like Polkadot.js. With a focus on creating the best transaction experience possible, the wallet has done away with many of the complicated features commonly seen in other Polkadot wallets and has optimised for simplicity and security.

Talisman believes that by building easy-to-use products which make Polkadot's composable ecosystem of parachains more approachable, they will be able to help accelerate the growth of decentralised applications with novel use cases and bring more users into the ecosystem.

In addition to an improved transaction experience which gives users greater confidence, the wallet extension allows anybody to easily onboard into Polkadot, connect to applications and store their assets safely.

Talisman is a community-led wallet built for Polkadot, Kusama, and the Parachains. It allows users to take control of their crypto assets, leverage novel use cases and help shape the future of the project via a unique social layer.

Founded in 2021, Talisman is backed by the best teams in the Polkadot ecosystem, including Hypersphere and the founders of Acala, Moonbeam, HydraDX, RMRK and more.

