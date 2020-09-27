Talkcircle announces free online therapy and discounted support for MENA residents for October 2020, mental health month

DOVER, Del., Sept. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online therapy platform, Talkcircle has today announced free online support for COVID-affected MENA residents, for one week along with additional ongoing discounts for Lebanon residents, affected by the recent explosion. Talkcircle provides coping mechanisms for people in need, through licenced and certified psychologists.

"We provide counselling services that help people manage through difficult times and to start feeling better now," said Mat Schramm, CEO of Talkcircle. "By offering mental health services online, it reduces the stigma of therapy through private 1:1 counselling," continued Schramm.

"We have several Arabic therapists on the team; it's essential to have a support system for the local community and to help a wider array of cultures," he concluded.

Talkcircle also supports individuals with prevalent mental health issues including depression, anxiety and couples counselling. The platform also offers corporate services, to help companies support employees through jobs losses and other hardships, such as reduced salaries. While offering a virtual therapy support system to a company's HR department - working hand in hand with management - Talkcircle can help companies boost employee resilience and productivity.

"In our new socially distanced world, we face a number of challenges to which therapy from home can make it easier, more convenient and affordable," said Henry Rosas, Sales Director and Partner of Talkcircle.

For anyone who's suffering from the effects of COVID the company is offering one free week of text therapy, "It's like having your therapist in your pocket, you can text your them anytime with daily responses," concluded Rosas.

Those in need of support can sing up and reach out to the Community Managers at www.talkcircle.com and inform them they need support during the mental health month of October.

Website:

www.talkcircle.com

SOURCE Talkcircle

Related Links

https://www.talkcircle.com

