Talkiatry Appoints Alex Kozersky as Chief Growth Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , a leading provider of responsible, high-quality and in-network psychiatric care, today announced it has appointed Alex Kozersky as the company's first Chief Growth Officer.

Kozersky is a recognized leader in the behavioral health, wellness and population health industries. He has over 20 years of sales and business development experience in the space.

He most recently served as Chief Sales Officer at Trellus Health, where he successfully launched its condition management program for health plans and employers nationally. Prior to Trellus, he was the Senior Vice President at Talkspace responsible for its health plan sales and business development. While he was there, he was responsible for establishing relationships with health plans that doubled the number of plan members accessing therapy through the platform. In addition, Kozersky previously held leadership roles at Vida Health, ConsumerMedical, OptumHealth, APS Healthcare, Cigna Behavioral Health and UnitedHealthcare.

As Chief Growth Officer at Talkiatry, Kozersky's expertise and leadership will support the company as it expands its insurance partnerships in connection with a national roll-out.

"Proactively addressing the needs of our insurance partners is rooted in one of our core values, collaboration," said Robert Krayn, CEO and Co-Founder of Talkiatry. "Alex has a proven track record of developing and managing strategic partnerships with payors in the behavioral health space and I'm extremely excited for him to lead our growth function as we execute on the next phase of our strategy."

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a leading mental health care provider of in-network, high-quality and responsible psychiatric care via telehealth or in-person. Its platform works with major insurance companies and Medicare to provide in-network care on an outpatient basis and since its launch in April 2020, Talkiatry has provided over 35,000 visits and continues to grow. Talkiatry is headquartered in New York City and employs top psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners curated among the finest healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.talkiatry.com.

